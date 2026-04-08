DC vs GT IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Set to Return vs Delhi Capitals? Gujarat Titans Likely to Make Key Changes in Playing XI

After some showers followed by raining sixes in Guwahati on Tuesday, the IPL 2026 action now shifts to the capital city where Delhi Capitals are all set to lock horns with Gujarat Titans. The Capitals are riding high on form with two wins in two matches so far.

GT on the other side, are still searching for their first win. While the hosts will look to continue their form, the Titans would seek to get off the mark in the tournament.

Is DC Banking on Sameer Rizvi A Lot?

DC’s middle-order batter Sameer Rizvi has been in brilliant touch and the team will bank on him to continue the form. KL Rahul who has been opening for the side in this edition hasn’t tasted success yet. After being out on the very first ball against LSG, Rahul had a forgettable outing against Mumbai Indians as well as he was undone for just 1. In two matches Rahul has played four balls and scored just one run which surely is a cause of concern for the team.

Pathum Nissanka showed his calibre in the previous match while Rizvi is in subline touch. If KL gets back among runs, DC can fire all cylinders in the first six overs itself.

Will Shubman Gill be Back in Playing XI?

Good news for GT fans as well. Captain Shubman Gill in all likelihood is going to play the match against Delhi Capitals. The right-handed batter missed the previous match due to a muscle spasm. Kumar Kushagra should make way at the top of the order.

The news has come as a massive boost as the experienced Gill will be back in the Playing XI. Sai Sudharsan and Kumar Kushagra provided a decent start with putting up a 78-run stand for the first wicket. But the bulk of scoring was done by Sudharsan as Kushagra was out for 18 off 14. Gill’s addition will not only boost the batting order but the side will have the regular skipper back on the field.

How is the Pitch And the Weather?

There is a slight green tinge on the pitch 24 hours before the toss. Intermittent rain was seen on Tuesday from morning to afternoon, but the forecast has improved significantly for match day. However, a brief spell of rain is still expected around 2 PM on Wednesday.

What Can be the Predicted Playing XIs?

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka (O), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller (O), Tristan Stubbs (O), 7 Axar Patel (C), Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi (O), T Natarajan,

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK) (O), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips (O), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan (O), Kagiso Rabada (O), Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma,

Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna

Also Read: DC vs GT IPL 2026 | Traffic Advisory Issued in Delhi For IPL Today Match — Routes, Restrictions Details Inside

