LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ranthambore tiger video FIR controversy India business news chennai super kings Bill Gates daughter donald trump 8 april ka mausam iran president asim munir ceasefire iran us Bishnupur attack Ranthambore tiger video FIR controversy India business news chennai super kings Bill Gates daughter donald trump 8 april ka mausam iran president asim munir ceasefire iran us Bishnupur attack Ranthambore tiger video FIR controversy India business news chennai super kings Bill Gates daughter donald trump 8 april ka mausam iran president asim munir ceasefire iran us Bishnupur attack Ranthambore tiger video FIR controversy India business news chennai super kings Bill Gates daughter donald trump 8 april ka mausam iran president asim munir ceasefire iran us Bishnupur attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ranthambore tiger video FIR controversy India business news chennai super kings Bill Gates daughter donald trump 8 april ka mausam iran president asim munir ceasefire iran us Bishnupur attack Ranthambore tiger video FIR controversy India business news chennai super kings Bill Gates daughter donald trump 8 april ka mausam iran president asim munir ceasefire iran us Bishnupur attack Ranthambore tiger video FIR controversy India business news chennai super kings Bill Gates daughter donald trump 8 april ka mausam iran president asim munir ceasefire iran us Bishnupur attack Ranthambore tiger video FIR controversy India business news chennai super kings Bill Gates daughter donald trump 8 april ka mausam iran president asim munir ceasefire iran us Bishnupur attack
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > DC vs GT IPL 2026: Traffic Advisory Issued in Delhi For IPL Today Match — Routes, Restrictions Details Inside

DC vs GT IPL 2026: Traffic Advisory Issued in Delhi For IPL Today Match — Routes, Restrictions Details Inside

The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory for the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 8.

Traffic advisory has been issued for DC vs GT clash. (Photo Credits: DC/X)
Traffic advisory has been issued for DC vs GT clash. (Photo Credits: DC/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 8, 2026 11:50:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

DC vs GT IPL 2026: Traffic Advisory Issued in Delhi For IPL Today Match — Routes, Restrictions Details Inside

Delhi Capitals will host Gujarat Titans today at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. While the Capitals have won both their matches, the Titans are still searching for their first win. The traffic advisory has been issued by the authorities on the match day. 

Traffic diversions or restrictions may be imposed on key stretches including Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg from 12:00 PM to 12:00 AM, depending on traffic conditions.

Restrictions of Heavy Vehicles

No heavy or commercial vehicles will be allowed on the following routes:

You Might Be Interested In

Daryaganj to Delhi Gate Chowk (BSZ Marg)

Delhi Gate Chowk to Guru Nanak Chowk (JLN Marg)

ITO to Delhi Gate Chowk (BSZ Marg)

What Roads Should the Commuters Avoid? 

Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid the following stretches: 

JLN Marg (Rajghat to Delhi Gate, both carriageways)

Asaf Ali Road (Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate)

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (Delhi Gate to ITO, both sides)

What Are The Entry Points For the Fans in Stadium?

The spectators have been advised to follow the designated entry routes: 

Gate 1–8 (South Side): Entry via BSZ Marg

Gate 10–15 (East Side): Entry via JLN Marg (near Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal)

Gate 16–18 (West Side): Entry via BSZ Marg (near petrol pump)

What Are The Parking Routes?

Free parking will be available at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road, and Velodrome Road, along with park-and-ride facilities.

No parking will be allowed near the stadium except for vehicles with valid labels.

Designated parking spots only for the valid vehicles: 

P-1: JP Park (Gate No. 3)

P-2: Vikram Nagar (near Shahidi Park)

P-3: Near JJB/Prayas Office (for two-wheelers)

P-4: Between Gate No. 7 and 8

No parking will be permitted on BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, and Ring Road (Rajghat to IP Flyover). Illegally parked vehicles will be towed and prosecuted.    

Delhi Capitals defeated Lucknow Super Giants in an away fixture by 6 wickets after chasing down a target of 142. The Capitals first bundled out LSG for 141 and then chased down the target on the first ball of the 18th over. The Axar Patel-led side then thrashed Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets after chasing 165. 

Sameer Rizvi was the star with the bat on both the occasion for the team. “I have worked very hard on myself because since last year there have been many changes. I worked on all my weaknesses, and I used to have some problems against fast bowlers, so I worked a lot on that throughout the year. The hard work is paying off now, I am batting well. And what you said is true – sometimes when a player is in the zone, he sees the ball differently,” Rizvi said after the match. 

Gujarat Titans on the other side, are yet to get off the mark. They first lost to Punjab Kings in the first match and then suffered a defeat against Rajasthan Royals in a fixture that went down the wire. Chasing 211, GT could get to 204/8 in 20 overs. 

Also Read: IPL 2026 | MS Dhoni Out of CSK vs DC Clash? Wicket-Keeper Batter’s Fitness Under Scanner

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Arun Jaitley StadiumCricketcricket match todayDC vs GTDC vs GT match todayDC vs GT traffic advisoryGT vs DCindian premier leagueIPL 2026IPL match todayTraffic Advisory

RELATED News

PSL 2026: Mohammad Rizwan Trolled For Dressing Room Speech After Rawalpindiz’s Fourth Straight Loss

RR vs MI IPL 2026: ‘Fascinating to See a 16-Year-Old Boy Play Like That’ — Hardik Pandya Lavishes Praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | WATCH

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 8 After RR Beat MI— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bowlers Propel Rajasthan Royals To 27-Run Win Over Mumbai Indians

IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes Top Spot After Match-Winning Knock vs MI, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Enters Top-5 | Full List

LATEST NEWS

DC vs GT IPL 2026: Traffic Advisory Issued in Delhi For IPL Today Match — Routes, Restrictions Details Inside

RBI Holds Repo Rate Steady At 5.25% In First FY27 Policy Amid West Asia Ceasefire Developments

Lenovo Introduces IdeaPad 5 & Yoga Slim 7 Series: Latest Processors, AI Features And Long Lasting Battery, Check All Features And Price

Blood Shwetz and Tears: A Musical Revival Where Legends and Genres Unite on One Stage

Ranthambore Chaos: Tiger Forced To Wait Amid Safari Vehicle Traffic Jam, Netizens Slam Mismanagement Loudly, WATCH

JPSC City Intimation Slip 2026 Expected Shortly at jpsc.gov.in, Check Exam City, OTR Login and Admit Card Schedule

Samay Raina Returns With ‘Still Alive’ on YouTube After India’s Got Latent Controversy, Opens Up on FIRs, Backlash and Comeback

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Major Twist In Nashik Godman’s 58 Sex Video Case, Reveals He Used To…

Why Is Stock Market Rising Today? Sensex Rises By 2,800 Points, Nifty Near 24,000 – Big Rally On Dalal Street After Iran-US Ceasefire Deal, MPC Repo Rate Announcement

Adani Moves US Court Seeking Dismissal Of SEC Fraud Case, Says Lawsuit Lacks Jurisdiction

DC vs GT IPL 2026: Traffic Advisory Issued in Delhi For IPL Today Match — Routes, Restrictions Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

DC vs GT IPL 2026: Traffic Advisory Issued in Delhi For IPL Today Match — Routes, Restrictions Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

DC vs GT IPL 2026: Traffic Advisory Issued in Delhi For IPL Today Match — Routes, Restrictions Details Inside
DC vs GT IPL 2026: Traffic Advisory Issued in Delhi For IPL Today Match — Routes, Restrictions Details Inside
DC vs GT IPL 2026: Traffic Advisory Issued in Delhi For IPL Today Match — Routes, Restrictions Details Inside
DC vs GT IPL 2026: Traffic Advisory Issued in Delhi For IPL Today Match — Routes, Restrictions Details Inside

QUICK LINKS