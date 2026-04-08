DC vs GT IPL 2026: Traffic Advisory Issued in Delhi For IPL Today Match — Routes, Restrictions Details Inside

Delhi Capitals will host Gujarat Titans today at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. While the Capitals have won both their matches, the Titans are still searching for their first win. The traffic advisory has been issued by the authorities on the match day.

Traffic diversions or restrictions may be imposed on key stretches including Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg from 12:00 PM to 12:00 AM, depending on traffic conditions.

Restrictions of Heavy Vehicles

No heavy or commercial vehicles will be allowed on the following routes:

Daryaganj to Delhi Gate Chowk (BSZ Marg)

Delhi Gate Chowk to Guru Nanak Chowk (JLN Marg)

ITO to Delhi Gate Chowk (BSZ Marg)

What Roads Should the Commuters Avoid?

Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid the following stretches:

JLN Marg (Rajghat to Delhi Gate, both carriageways)

Asaf Ali Road (Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate)

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (Delhi Gate to ITO, both sides)

What Are The Entry Points For the Fans in Stadium?

The spectators have been advised to follow the designated entry routes:

Gate 1–8 (South Side): Entry via BSZ Marg

Gate 10–15 (East Side): Entry via JLN Marg (near Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal)

Gate 16–18 (West Side): Entry via BSZ Marg (near petrol pump)

What Are The Parking Routes?

Free parking will be available at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road, and Velodrome Road, along with park-and-ride facilities.

No parking will be allowed near the stadium except for vehicles with valid labels.

Designated parking spots only for the valid vehicles:

P-1: JP Park (Gate No. 3)

P-2: Vikram Nagar (near Shahidi Park)

P-3: Near JJB/Prayas Office (for two-wheelers)

P-4: Between Gate No. 7 and 8

No parking will be permitted on BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, and Ring Road (Rajghat to IP Flyover). Illegally parked vehicles will be towed and prosecuted.

Delhi Capitals defeated Lucknow Super Giants in an away fixture by 6 wickets after chasing down a target of 142. The Capitals first bundled out LSG for 141 and then chased down the target on the first ball of the 18th over. The Axar Patel-led side then thrashed Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets after chasing 165.

Sameer Rizvi was the star with the bat on both the occasion for the team. “I have worked very hard on myself because since last year there have been many changes. I worked on all my weaknesses, and I used to have some problems against fast bowlers, so I worked a lot on that throughout the year. The hard work is paying off now, I am batting well. And what you said is true – sometimes when a player is in the zone, he sees the ball differently,” Rizvi said after the match.

Gujarat Titans on the other side, are yet to get off the mark. They first lost to Punjab Kings in the first match and then suffered a defeat against Rajasthan Royals in a fixture that went down the wire. Chasing 211, GT could get to 204/8 in 20 overs.

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