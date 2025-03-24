Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Ashutosh Sharma Stars As Delhi Capitals Edge Lucknow Super Giants In Thrilling Match

DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Ashutosh Sharma Stars As Delhi Capitals Edge Lucknow Super Giants In Thrilling Match

In a nail-biting encounter at the IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals, under their new captain Axar Patel, clinched a sensational victory against Lucknow Super Giants.

DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Ashutosh Sharma Stars As Delhi Capitals Edge Lucknow Super Giants In Thrilling Match

DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Ashutosh Sharma Stars As Delhi Capitals Edge Lucknow Super Giants In Thrilling Match


In a nail-biting encounter at the IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals, under their new captain Axar Patel, clinched a sensational victory against Lucknow Super Giants. The high-scoring thriller saw LSG, led by Rishabh Pant, set a daunting target of 210 runs.

However, Delhi Capitals chased it down dramatically in the final over, with just one wicket remaining. The hero of the match was none other than Ashutosh Sharma, who turned the game on its head with his extraordinary performance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Capitals scripted a miraculous run chase against Lucknow Super Giants, chasing down 210 with three balls to spare in IPL 2025. Star finisher Ashutosh Sharma smashed 66 off 31 balls as DC recovered from 65/5 to win by one wicket.

DC lost three wickets inside the first 10 balls, and key players kept getting out at regular intervals. Debutant Vipraj Nigam smashed 39 off 15, reviving DC’s hopes, before Ashutosh finished off with his heroics.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Stunning Turnaround

The match seemed to be slipping away from Delhi Capitals as LSG took control early on. With key DC players back in the pavilion by the halfway mark, Lucknow Super Giants looked poised for victory.

However, cricket is a game of uncertainties, and what followed was a breathtaking turnaround. Ashutosh Sharma, alongside debutant Vipraj Nigam, displayed sheer grit and determination, pulling off an improbable chase.

As the tension built up, Ashutosh showcased his power-hitting skills, bringing DC back into the contest. His fearless approach and calculated aggression left LSG stunned, as he played match-winning strokes under immense pressure. His partnership with Nigam, who made an impressive debut, proved crucial in keeping DC’s hopes alive.

Earlier, LSG made 209/8 in 20 overs, helped by whirlwind knocks by Nicholas Pooran (75) and Mitchell Marsh (72). Rs 27 crore-buy Rishabh Pant majorly disappointed in his first game for LSG, getting out on a six-ball duck. DC won the toss and chose to bowl against LSG in their IPL 2025 opener on Monday in Visakhapatnam.

ALSO READ: ‘Stupid, Stupid, Stupid’: Fans Brutally Troll Rishabh Pant After 6-Ball Duck On LSG Debut In IPL 2025

 

Filed under

Axar Patel DC vs LSG delhi capitals ipl IPL 2025 Lucknow Super Giants Rishabh Pant

Stand-up comedian Kunal K

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize
newsx

DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Ashutosh Sharma Stars As Delhi Capitals Edge Lucknow Super Giants...
A major political and his

What Is The Controversy Over Rana Sanga In Rajasthan? All You Need To Know
newsx

UAE Condemns Niger Mosque Terrorist Attack, Calls For International Cooperation Against Violence
Congress leader Priyanka

Karnataka Reservation Row: Priyanka Slams BJP For Creating Non-Issue In Parliament, Jairam Moves Privilege Motion...
newsx

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

What Is The Controversy Over Rana Sanga In Rajasthan? All You Need To Know

What Is The Controversy Over Rana Sanga In Rajasthan? All You Need To Know

UAE Condemns Niger Mosque Terrorist Attack, Calls For International Cooperation Against Violence

UAE Condemns Niger Mosque Terrorist Attack, Calls For International Cooperation Against Violence

Karnataka Reservation Row: Priyanka Slams BJP For Creating Non-Issue In Parliament, Jairam Moves Privilege Motion Against Nadda, Rijiju

Karnataka Reservation Row: Priyanka Slams BJP For Creating Non-Issue In Parliament, Jairam Moves Privilege Motion...

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Entertainment

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Proud Moment For Vicky Kaushal As Parliament to Hold Special Special Screening Of Chhaava, PM Modi To Attend

Proud Moment For Vicky Kaushal As Parliament to Hold Special Special Screening Of Chhaava, PM

‘Jana Nayagan’: Thalapathy Vijay’s Final Film To Release On This Date

‘Jana Nayagan’: Thalapathy Vijay’s Final Film To Release On This Date

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24, Cricketer Skips IPL Match For The Big Day

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24, Cricketer Skips

Lifestyle

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International