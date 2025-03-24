In a nail-biting encounter at the IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals, under their new captain Axar Patel, clinched a sensational victory against Lucknow Super Giants.

In a nail-biting encounter at the IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals, under their new captain Axar Patel, clinched a sensational victory against Lucknow Super Giants. The high-scoring thriller saw LSG, led by Rishabh Pant, set a daunting target of 210 runs.

However, Delhi Capitals chased it down dramatically in the final over, with just one wicket remaining. The hero of the match was none other than Ashutosh Sharma, who turned the game on its head with his extraordinary performance.

Delhi Capitals scripted a miraculous run chase against Lucknow Super Giants, chasing down 210 with three balls to spare in IPL 2025. Star finisher Ashutosh Sharma smashed 66 off 31 balls as DC recovered from 65/5 to win by one wicket.

DC lost three wickets inside the first 10 balls, and key players kept getting out at regular intervals. Debutant Vipraj Nigam smashed 39 off 15, reviving DC’s hopes, before Ashutosh finished off with his heroics.

A Stunning Turnaround

The match seemed to be slipping away from Delhi Capitals as LSG took control early on. With key DC players back in the pavilion by the halfway mark, Lucknow Super Giants looked poised for victory.

However, cricket is a game of uncertainties, and what followed was a breathtaking turnaround. Ashutosh Sharma, alongside debutant Vipraj Nigam, displayed sheer grit and determination, pulling off an improbable chase.

As the tension built up, Ashutosh showcased his power-hitting skills, bringing DC back into the contest. His fearless approach and calculated aggression left LSG stunned, as he played match-winning strokes under immense pressure. His partnership with Nigam, who made an impressive debut, proved crucial in keeping DC’s hopes alive.

Earlier, LSG made 209/8 in 20 overs, helped by whirlwind knocks by Nicholas Pooran (75) and Mitchell Marsh (72). Rs 27 crore-buy Rishabh Pant majorly disappointed in his first game for LSG, getting out on a six-ball duck. DC won the toss and chose to bowl against LSG in their IPL 2025 opener on Monday in Visakhapatnam.

