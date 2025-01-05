Home
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
DCCI Announces 17 Member Squad For Upcoming Physically Disabled Champions Trophy

The National Selection Panel (NSP) of the Differently- Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) has today announced the Indian squad for the upcoming Physically Disabled champions trophy to be held in Srilanka from Jan 12th to 21st.

This is the first time that the tournament is being held since 2019 and India begins its campaign by playing against Pakistan on January 12th.

The Team is picked during an intensive training camp in Jaipur headed by Rohit Jalani who is also the head coach of physically Indian disabled cricket team. The camp was specially organised for players to showcase their potential to the selection panel. After intense considerations, the selection panel has picked a 17-members squad for the prestigious tournament.

Speaking about the team, Jalani said, “It is a very balanced Team which is equipped to take on any opponent. Team India is going to create history at this tournament and this is time to chear and support the team and give huge support. I urge each cricket fan to cheer our players on social media Using hashtag #dumhaiteammai.”

All India matches will be telecast on DD Sports.

Speaking about India’s participation Ravi Chauhan, General Secretary, DCCI said, “We are confident that India will do very well. I am happy that many stakeholders have come together to make India’s participation possible. Out main sponsor, Svayam, an accessibility organisation that has been associated with us for a long time, has been a huge support for the team.”

The selected team is:

1.Vikrant Ravindra Keni (Captain) (Mumbai)
2.Ravindra Gopinath Sante (V Captain) (Mumbai)
3.YOGENDER SINGH (W.K) (M.P)
4.AKHIL REDDY (A.P)
5.RADHIKA PRASAD (U.P)
6.DEPENDRA SINGH (W.K) (U.P)
7.Akash Anil Patil (Mumbai)
8 SUNNY GOYAT (Haryana)
9 PAWAN KUMAR (Haryana)
10 Jithendra (Karnataka)
11 Narendra (Karnataka)
12 Rajesh (Karnataka)
13 Nikhil Manhas (J & K)
14 Amir Hassan ( J & K)
15 Majid Magray (J & K)
16 Kunal Dattatray Phanase (Maharashtra)
17 Surendra (Rajasthan)

Non Travelling Players

1.Jaswant Singh (Rajasthan)
2.Sadiq (Delhi)
3.GS Shivashankara (Karnataka)

SUPPORT STAFF

1.ROHIT JHALANI Head Coach (Former Rajasthan Ranji Captain)
2.RAMSWAROOP SAINI-Strength & Conditioning Coach (RCA Academy Strength & Conditioning Coach)
3.RAVINDRA PATIL-Asst. Coach
4.SANKET KHEDKAR-Video Analyst
5.ROHIT SHARMA-Fielding Coach
6.MAYANK PUSHKAR-Physio

Schedule of only India matches:

12th January 2025

2:00 PM to 5:30 PM – India vs Pakistan

13th January 2025

9:00 AM to 12:30 PM – India vs England

15th January 2025

1:00 PM to 4:30 PM – India vs Sri Lanka

16th January 2025

1:00 PM to 4:30 PM – India vs Pakistan

18th January 2025

9:00 AM to 12:30 PM – India vs England

19th January 2025

1:00 PM to 4:30 PM – India vs Sri Lanka

21st January Mega Final

Filed under

DCCI National Selection Panel

