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Home > Sports News > DDCA Controversy: Heated Exchange At Tendering Meet Amid Allegations Of Bid Rigging And Nepotism

DDCA Controversy: Heated Exchange At Tendering Meet Amid Allegations Of Bid Rigging And Nepotism

The allegations have sparked concerns over the transparency and fairness of DDCA's procurement process, with questions being raised about whether all participating vendors are being provided an equal opportunity to compete.

DDCA Controversy: Heated Exchange At Tendering Meet Amid Allegations Of Bid Rigging And Nepotism

Published By: NewsX Webdesk
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-25 15:16 IST

A recent meeting of the Delhi and District Cricket Association’s (DDCA) Tender Committee turned contentious after a sharp exchange between Director Navdeep Malhotra and a DDCA consultant, bringing the organisation’s tendering practices under scrutiny, sources said. Sources present at the meeting informed the consultant accused Malhotra of manipulating the bidding process. According to the allegations, Malhotra had on at least three occasions framed eligibility criteria for tenders and later revised those norms in a way that allegedly benefited a particular bidder.  The allegations have sparked concerns over the transparency and fairness of DDCA’s procurement process, with questions being raised about whether all participating vendors are being provided an equal opportunity to compete. NewsX does not vouch for the authenticity of the allegations.

The controversy deepened after sources claimed that Director Navdeep Malhotra sought the cancellation of a tender related to urgent and critical work. During the meeting, a DDCA consultant alleged that the move appeared to benefit a bidder that had failed to submit its bid within the prescribed deadline. Several attendees reportedly viewed the attempt to cancel the tender as a move that could potentially favour a particular party, raising concerns about the fairness and competitiveness of the bidding process, sources said.  The allegations of bid manipulation and favouritism have sparked wider concern within the DDCA, leading to demands for an independent review of recent tenders. Members of the Tender Committee and other stakeholders have urged a comprehensive examination of procurement processes to ensure adherence to established norms and to guarantee a level playing field for all participants. 

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As questions continue to be raised over the handling of procurement matters, calls for stronger safeguards, stricter oversight and greater accountability have gained momentum. Stakeholders across the cricketing fraternity are expected to closely monitor how the DDCA responds to these concerns and works to restore confidence in its governance processes.

What Navdeep Malhotra says on allegations

Reacting to allegations, Malhotra has categorically denied allegations of bid rigging. He said his objections during the Tender Committee meeting were based solely on technical, procedural, and transparency-related concerns aimed at safeguarding DDCA’s long-term interests.

He said he consistently advocated for a detailed and professionally prepared tender document, inclusion of modern electrical systems with fire-safety features, participation of reputed brands and contractors, and adherence to established procurement procedures. 

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DDCA Controversy: Heated Exchange At Tendering Meet Amid Allegations Of Bid Rigging And Nepotism
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DDCA Controversy: Heated Exchange At Tendering Meet Amid Allegations Of Bid Rigging And Nepotism

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DDCA Controversy: Heated Exchange At Tendering Meet Amid Allegations Of Bid Rigging And Nepotism

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DDCA Controversy: Heated Exchange At Tendering Meet Amid Allegations Of Bid Rigging And Nepotism
DDCA Controversy: Heated Exchange At Tendering Meet Amid Allegations Of Bid Rigging And Nepotism
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