The Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium situated in New Delhi is going to be renamed as the Arun Jaitley stadium by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has made a decision to rename the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium as Arun Jaitley Stadium in memory of the former finance minister of India who passed away on August 24, Saturday, 2019. The renaming ceremony of the function will take place on September 12, 2019, and on the very same day, a stand at the Kotla will be renamed after the Indian skipper Virat Kohli as per the announcement made earlier.

The president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) said on the initiative that it was Arun Jaitley’s encouragement and support that players like Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Ashish Nehra, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant and many others are now able to make India proud.

During his tenure at the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), Arun Jaitley was credited to renovate and provide all the modern facilities in the stadium. The capacity of the stadium was increased and the construction of world-class dressing rooms was executed.

The function is to be held at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium and Home Minister Amit Shah and sports minister Keren Rejiju will make their presence in the event.

The president of Rajat Sharma said that Virat Kohli’s contribution to the world cricket has made the DDCA community proud and DDCA is happy to honor him for achieving milestones for his outstanding captaincy records.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App