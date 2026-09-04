Deadpool vs Wolverine in Championship? Hugh Jackman Eyes Norwich City, Setting Up Rivalry With Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham

Deadpool and Wolverine could find themselves on rival ends, not on the big screen but on the football field. Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, owns Wrexham and has a new rival to worry about, and it is a familiar foe. Hugh Jackman, who plays Wolverine on screen, is in discussions to acquire a stake in Norwich City. With both clubs being placed in the Championship, Wrexham vs Norwich City could turn into Deadpool vs Wolverine.

Hugh Jackman Set to Acquire Stake in Norwich City?

Hugh Jackman, in an interview, talked about his interest in buying a stake in Norwich City. The Hollywood star claimed that he is in ongoing discussions to acquire a stake in the Championship club. In his interview with TalkSport, Jackman claimed that he is interested in buying a stake and is in discussions. The 57-year-old shares a connection with the Canaries. His mother was born in Norwich, and it prompted him to support the club.

In the same interview, Jackman had predicted that Norwich City will be getting promoted this season. The Wolverine actor said, “I went to Carrow Road a couple of times, and I love the Canaries, and this is the year we’re going to get promoted. That’s my prediction. My prediction is Norwich and Wrexham are getting promoted this year.”

Having won a single game out of the four matches, Norwich City remains in the bottom half of the table in the Championship. The Canaries have won a solitary game while losing three, resulting in a poor start to their season.

Ryan Reynolds With Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds teamed up with Rob Mac to buy Wrexham in 2021. Over the next three years, under their management, the team climbed one division at a time – they took the club from the English football’s bottom to the second tier. Last season, under the banner of the Red Dragons, the club finished in seventh spot, just shy of the Championship play-offs on the last day.

Wrexham has not had the best of a start to the new season. The Ryan Reynolds-co-owned team drew their opening two games before losing the next clash. However, the Red Dragons snapped their winless streak with a 3-0 win over Millwall in their previous game.

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