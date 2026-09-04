LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Deadpool vs Wolverine in Championship? Hugh Jackman Eyes Norwich City, Setting Up Rivalry With Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham

Deadpool vs Wolverine in Championship? Hugh Jackman Eyes Norwich City, Setting Up Rivalry With Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham

Deadpool and Wolverine could renew their rivalry in English football as Hugh Jackman explores a stake in Norwich City while Ryan Reynolds continues to lead Wrexham’s rise. With both clubs competing in the Championship, a Hollywood-inspired promotion battle is becoming a possibility.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in frame. Image Credit: AFP
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in frame. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 14:06 IST

Deadpool and Wolverine could find themselves on rival ends, not on the big screen but on the football field. Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, owns Wrexham and has a new rival to worry about, and it is a familiar foe. Hugh Jackman, who plays Wolverine on screen, is in discussions to acquire a stake in Norwich City. With both clubs being placed in the Championship, Wrexham vs Norwich City could turn into Deadpool vs Wolverine. 

Hugh Jackman Set to Acquire Stake in Norwich City?

Hugh Jackman, in an interview, talked about his interest in buying a stake in Norwich City. The Hollywood star claimed that he is in ongoing discussions to acquire a stake in the Championship club. In his interview with TalkSport, Jackman claimed that he is interested in buying a stake and is in discussions. The 57-year-old shares a connection with the Canaries. His mother was born in Norwich, and it prompted him to support the club. 

You Might Be Interested In

In the same interview, Jackman had predicted that Norwich City will be getting promoted this season. The Wolverine actor said, “I went to Carrow Road a couple of times, and I love the Canaries, and this is the year we’re going to get promoted. That’s my prediction. My prediction is Norwich and Wrexham are getting promoted this year.”

Having won a single game out of the four matches, Norwich City remains in the bottom half of the table in the Championship. The Canaries have won a solitary game while losing three, resulting in a poor start to their season. 

Ryan Reynolds With Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds teamed up with Rob Mac to buy Wrexham in 2021. Over the next three years, under their management, the team climbed one division at a time – they took the club from the English football’s bottom to the second tier. Last season, under the banner of the Red Dragons, the club finished in seventh spot, just shy of the Championship play-offs on the last day.

Wrexham has not had the best of a start to the new season. The Ryan Reynolds-co-owned team drew their opening two games before losing the next clash. However, the Red Dragons snapped their winless streak with a 3-0 win over Millwall in their previous game.

Also Read: Watch Video: Alexander Zverev Goes Shirtless on Camera After US Open No.1 Seed Survives Scare in Close Five-Setter Clash

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Deadpool vs Wolverine in Championship? Hugh Jackman Eyes Norwich City, Setting Up Rivalry With Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham
Tags: hugh-jackmanNorwich CityRyan ReynoldsWrexham

RELATED News

Abhishek Sharma Birthday: Yuvraj Singh’s Heartfelt Wish to India T20I Star Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

AFG vs IND, T20I Series: Check Date, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Abhishek Sharma Birthday Special: Team India T20I Star Turns 26, What is His Net Worth in 2026? Check House And Car Collection

Watch Video: Alexander Zverev Goes Shirtless on Camera After US Open No.1 Seed Survives Scare in Close Five-Setter Clash

US Open 2026 Men’s Singles: Alexander Zverev Survives Quentin Halys Scare, Gael Monfils Bows Out of Final Grand Slam

LATEST NEWS

Why Is The UN Set To Adopt A New World Map? What Will ‘Equal Earth Projection’ Change And Why Now?

Singer Baljit Singh Found Dead At Home, Blood Stains Recovered; Murder Suspected

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 04-09-2026 LIVE: Suvarna Keralam SK-68 Friday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Shivam Sahu Viral Video: Man Allegedly Uploads 13-Minute-14-Second Private Clip Of Wife On Adult Website

Giorgia Andriani Viral Video: Arbaaz Khan’s Ex-Girlfriend Creates A Stir With Towel-Wrapped Bathroom Clip

The Traitors 2: Why Did Krystle D’Souza Refuse To Betray Rida Tharana And Take Home Entire Rs 66 Lakh?

Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana Goes Digital: Punjab Beneficiaries Can Now Download Their Rs 10-Lakh Health Card From Home

Can You Contest An Election If Your Name Is Missing From Voter List? Can An MP or MLA Lose Their Seat? Raghav Chadha Case Explained

Chennai Power Cut Today, September 4: Check Affected Areas, Timings And TANGEDCO Status

Rishi Kapoor Birthday: ‘Karz’ Failure Left Him Traumatised — Why Did The Actor Blame His Marriage To Neetu Kapoor?

Deadpool vs Wolverine in Championship? Hugh Jackman Eyes Norwich City, Setting Up Rivalry With Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Deadpool vs Wolverine in Championship? Hugh Jackman Eyes Norwich City, Setting Up Rivalry With Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Deadpool vs Wolverine in Championship? Hugh Jackman Eyes Norwich City, Setting Up Rivalry With Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham
Deadpool vs Wolverine in Championship? Hugh Jackman Eyes Norwich City, Setting Up Rivalry With Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham
Deadpool vs Wolverine in Championship? Hugh Jackman Eyes Norwich City, Setting Up Rivalry With Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham
Deadpool vs Wolverine in Championship? Hugh Jackman Eyes Norwich City, Setting Up Rivalry With Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham

QUICK LINKS