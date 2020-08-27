Manchester United on Thursday announced that Dean Henderson has signed a new contract, extending his stay with the club until June 2025.

Manchester [UK], Aug 27 (ANI): Manchester United on Thursday announced that Dean Henderson has signed a new contract, extending his stay with the club until June 2025.



“Manchester United is delighted to announce that Dean Henderson has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the club until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year,” the club said in a statement. Henderson is a product of United’s Academy and has been at the club since the age of 14.



The goalkeeper, who spent the 2019-2020 season with Sheffield United, kept 13 clean sheets in the Premier League last season, the joint-third highest in the division, and was nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award.

After putting pen to paper on a new contract, Henderson said the faith that the club has shown in him ‘means a lot to me’.



“The pathway that I have been on for the past five years has been fantastic for my development and the invaluable loan period at Sheffield United has been part of that,” the club’s official website quoted Henderson as saying.



“The goalkeeping department at United is excellent; there are three top-level goalkeepers who have achieved so much in the game and I look forward to working with the group. The faith that the manager and the club have shown in me with this contract means a lot to me and will continue my progression as a goalkeeper,” he added.



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer said, “We are delighted that Dean has signed his new contract. He had another great season at Sheffield United, where he gained a lot of experience and grew both as a player and a person. Dean is a fantastic young keeper with the attitude and work-rate to keep improving every day.” (ANI)

