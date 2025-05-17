Home
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Live Tv
Dean Huijsen Joins Real Madrid In £50m Deal, Signs 5-Year Contract

His standout form earned him a nomination for the Premier League Young Player of the Year for the 2024–2025 season.

Dean Huijsen Joins Real Madrid in £50m Deal, Signs 5-Year Contract


Real Madrid has finalized the signing of 20-year-old defender Dean Huijsen from AFC Bournemouth. The Spanish club announced the agreement in an official statement, confirming a five-year contract running from June 1, 2025, to June 30, 2030.

Madrid Activate Clause as Premier League Giants Watch On

Bournemouth confirmed that Real Madrid activated Huijsen’s £50 million release clause to secure the move.

Several Premier League clubs including Newcastle, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal had shown strong interest in the young center-back following his impressive performances this season.

Despite the attention from England’s top sides, Huijsen chose to return to Spain, where he developed his skills in Malaga’s youth system.

Already a Spanish international, Huijsen has also played in Italy with Juventus and Roma before making his mark in the Premier League with Bournemouth.

A Defensive Standout with Impressive Numbers

Huijsen has emerged as one of the most promising defenders of his generation thanks to his sharp anticipation and game intelligence.

This season, he made 30 Premier League appearances and scored against some of the league’s biggest clubs, including Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal.

His defensive stats are equally striking. Out of 200 interception attempts, he succeeded 80.5 percent of the time. That figure is higher than Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

Recognition on the Rise for the Spanish Defender

His standout form earned him a nomination for the Premier League Young Player of the Year for the 2024–2025 season.

He also made his debut for Spain in March after receiving his first senior national team call-up.

Bournemouth will close out their campaign with a trip to face Manchester City, followed by a home game against Leicester City on May 25.

ALSO READ: Faf du Plessis Rejoins Delhi Capitals, Set To Play Out Remainder Of IPL 2025

 

