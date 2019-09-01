Cricket fans are all flat over MS Dhoni's helicopter shot. But decades before him, Gundappa Vishwanath had played the same helicopter shot, which today, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes and Hardik Pandya are trying to copy. Watch video.

Captain cool MS Dhoni is famous for his helicopter shot. He is known for his flick of the wrist and throwing balls out of the park for long sixers. The first thing that always comes to the mind, on hearing word helicopter shot, is MS Dhoni’s match-winning sixer against Sri Lanka in 2011 World Cup finals. He smashed Nuwan Kulasekara for a biggie. Cricketers like Ben Stokes, Steve Smith and Hardik Pandya have tried to copy MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot on many occasion but what if we tell you that there was a cricketer who was used to hit helicopter shot, debatably, better than MS Dhoni.

That cricketer is not any foreigner or an ancient one, he is Gundappa Vishwanath. The right-handed explosive batsman played from 1974 to 1984 and appeared in 2 world cups (1975 and 1979). Gundappa Vishwanath scored more than 6,000 runs and was famous for his wristy shots.

A rare video shows Gundappa Vishwanath hitting the ball far far away with a helicopter shot and making the crowd go crazy. Vishwanath nicknamed Vishy, by his mates, comes from Mysore (Karnataka).

Are you sure MS Dhoni played the helicopter shot first? @msdhoni #GundappaViswanath pic.twitter.com/4WqHhKDQdc — Gaurav Prince Sharma (@GauravVprince) September 1, 2019

After watching the video, one thing was cleared that MS Dhoni was the first cricketer to play the helicopter shot.

Earlier, in an interview to Boria Majumdar, Gundappa Vishwanath had said he feels excited whenever he watches any IPL or T20i game and tells himself that such shots can be played in cricket with amazing regularity.

He added that he would have done great if this limited-overs format was introduced during his time.

Both the cricketers, Gundappa Vishwanath and MS Dhoni, are all-time favourites for cricket lovers and comparing them might not be a good idea.

MS Dhoni brought the 2011 World Cup home after a long period of 28 years. He was the second man for India to lift the world cup trophy. Under his captaincy, Team Indian won the 2007 T20 World Cup, Asia Cup and many other prestigious titles.

Talking about MS Dhoni’s records, the Ranchi lad has scored 10,773 runs in ODIs, 4876 runs in Test cricket. The 38-year-old cricket has lighting fast reflexes and dismissed more than 195 batsmen behind the stumps. He has taken 634 catches at the international platform.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App