Declan Rice, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford Ruled Out of England Nations League 2026 Squad: James Garner, Morgan Gibbs-White Called up

England Updated Nations League 2026 Squad: England will have to make five alterations to their team for the opening matches of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign, thanks to injuries to Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford, Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo and Tino Livramento.

The quintet had pulled out of Thomas Tuchel’s team on Monday 21st September due to injury, the Football Association announced. They had been in Tuchel’s 27-man squad for the first time on September 18.

The players are still effectively out of the squad even though England haven’t used the D” word. The players are out due to injury and only a few days before the Three Lions take on Spain in the Nations League.

Why Are Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford And Declan Rice Out?

Palmer was one of the high profile signings in Tuchel’s England squad post the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having missed out on the squad for the tournament earlier in the summer. The Chelsea forward had scored four times, assisted twice in seven appearances, before his absence.

England meanwhile have also been forced to remove Rice despite him appearing for Arsenal at the weekend against Brighton in the Premier League. There has been talk that the midfielder is being managed in England as he endured an incredibly intense period since the World Cup.

Also among the players missing from the squad is Rashford, another headline name, who joins the list of the five missing from the squad of Palmer, Rice, Mainoo and Livramento, with the Manchester United striker having been revealed by the FA to have his own injury concerns.

Morgan Gibbs-White And James Garner Receive England Call-Ups

Tuchel has responded to the departures by recalling Morgan Gibbs-White and James Garner.

Garner, the Everton midfielder, has already won two caps at senior level for England. Both were in March 2019. Gibbs-White has six caps for England; he now has yet another chance to impress Tuchel. The two players are expected at St George’s Park tomorrow.

England Updated Nations League 2026 Squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Jason Steele, James Trafford

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrad Branthwaite, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Guéhi, Lewis Hall, Ezri Konsa, Nico O’Reilly, Jarell Quansah

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Alex Scott, James Garner, Morgan Gibbs-White

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Rio Ngumoha, Morgan Rogers, Bukayo Saka

Also Read: Why Are Cole Palmer And Other Premier League Stars Pulling Out of England’s Squad For Nations League 2026? Reason Revealed