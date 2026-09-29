Deepak Chahar’s 3 Bats Worth ₹1.5 Lakh Go Missing: Mumbai Indians Pacer Seeks Help From PM Nare

Mumbai Indians star Deepak Chahar has shared a video after three of his bats allegedly went missing from a practice ground. Chahar said the three expensive player-edition bats were worth around Rs.1.5 lakh in total and wondered what he should do after the incident. In a light-hearted appeal, the cricketer mentioned approaching Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the police or even God for help in getting the bats back.

Deepak Chahar’s Bats Go Missing During Practice

According to Chahar, three of his bats were stolen from the practice ground on the previous evening. The Mumbai Indians pacer described them as very good and expensive player-edition bats and said their combined value was around Rs.1.5 lakh.

“Yesterday evening, 3 bats were stolen from here. What do you think I should do? They were very good bats. The one who stole them doesn’t even know how expensive they were,” Chahar said in the video.

Deepak Chahar Reveals Bats Were Worth Rs.1.5 Lakh

Chahar explained that the three bats together were worth around Rs.1.5 lakh. He also wondered what the person who allegedly took them would do with the bats, joking that they could either be sold or used to play tennis-ball cricket.

“3 bats for 1.5 lakhs,” Chahar said while explaining their value. He added that the person could have simply asked him for money instead of taking the bats.

Chahar’s Appeal to Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi

Rather than immediately deciding on his next step, Chahar jokingly listed several options in his video. He said he could complain to the police, approach Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath or Prime Minister Narendra Modi, or directly request God to help him recover the bats.

“I have some options now. Either I complain to the police, or I go to Yogi ji (CM of Uttar Pradesh), or I go to Modi ji. Or I directly request God,” Chahar said.

The cricketer also made an appeal for the return of his bats, saying, “Whatever is stolen, just give me my bat. I will give him money.” He further suggested contacting the bat brand and requesting two or three more bats as another possible option.