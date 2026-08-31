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Home > Sports News > Deepti Sharma Creates History in Women’s Asia Cup 2026, Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in WT20I Cricket

Deepti Sharma Creates History in Women’s Asia Cup 2026, Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in WT20I Cricket

Deepti Sharma scripted history in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 by becoming the highest wicket-taker in Women’s T20I cricket with 171 wickets. Her sensational 3/0 spell helped India Women crush Thailand Women by 94 runs after Shafali Verma’s explosive half-century in Dubai.

Deepti Sharma topped the WT20I wickets chart with a three-wicket haul against Thailand. Image Credit: X/@BCCIWomen
Deepti Sharma topped the WT20I wickets chart with a three-wicket haul against Thailand. Image Credit: X/@BCCIWomen

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 08:40 IST

India Women vs Thailand Women: In Sunday’s opening Group A match of the Women’s Asia Cup in Dubai, India defeated Thailand by 94 runs thanks to a historic bowling effort by all-rounder Deepti Sharma. Deepti overtook Thipatcha of Thailand to become the top wicket-taker in Women’s T20 Internationals. Putthawong will take first place in the format with 171 wickets.

The Indian spinner produced a remarkable spell of 3 wickets without conceding a single run, becoming the first Indian cricketer to achieve the feat in a Women’s T20I.

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Record-Breaking Spell From Deepti Sharma in Women’s Asia Cup 2026

Her figures of 3/0 also became the most economical three-wicket haul by an Indian player in Women’s T20I history. Before this, Renuka Singh held the record for the best figures in a three-plus-wicket haul by an Indian, with 3/5 against Sri Lanka in Sylhet in 2022.

Deepti’s record-breaking spell played a crucial role in restricting Thailand and helping India begin their Asia Cup campaign with a convincing win.

Deepti Sharma Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in WT20Is

With 171 wickets, Deepti now leads the list of highest wicket-takers in Women’s T20Is, followed by Thipatcha Putthawong (170), Rwanda’s Henriette Ishimwe (164), England’s Sophie Ecclestone (154) and Hong Kong’s Kary Chan (153).

Overall, there have been 26 instances of bowlers taking three or more wickets without conceding a run in Women’s T20I cricket, but Deepti is the first Indian to reach the milestone.

Asia Cup 2026: India Women Eases Past Thailand Women

In the match, India posted 159/9, powered by a brilliant 64-run knock from Shafali Verma off 36 balls, including eight fours and three sixes. Despite a late collapse, India managed to set a challenging target.

Thailand’s chase never gained momentum as the Indian bowling attack kept striking at regular intervals, bowling them out for just 65 in 16.1 overs. Deepti Sharma produced a historic spell of 3/0, becoming the first Indian bowler to take three or more wickets without conceding a run in a Women’s T20I.

Nandni Sharma also impressed with figures of 3/18, while Shree Charani claimed 2/10 as India’s spin attack dominated the contest.

For Thailand, Nannapat Koncharoenkai was the only batter to offer resistance, scoring 41 off 48 balls, but the team was eventually bowled out for 65.

India will next face Hong Kong Women on September 3.

Also Read: WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Pakistan Stoop To Bottom After 194-Run Defeat to England at Lord’s — Check Full Standings

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Deepti Sharma Creates History in Women’s Asia Cup 2026, Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in WT20I Cricket
Tags: deepti sharmaIndia Women vs Thailand WomenWomen Asia Cup 2026

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Deepti Sharma Creates History in Women’s Asia Cup 2026, Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in WT20I Cricket
Deepti Sharma Creates History in Women’s Asia Cup 2026, Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in WT20I Cricket
Deepti Sharma Creates History in Women’s Asia Cup 2026, Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in WT20I Cricket
Deepti Sharma Creates History in Women’s Asia Cup 2026, Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in WT20I Cricket

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