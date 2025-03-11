Deepti Sharma Overtakes Amelia Kerr In ICC All-Rounders Rankings: Know All About The Cricket Star

Sri Lanka’s experienced all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu has made notable progress in the latest ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings. Following her performances in the recently concluded series against New Zealand, Athapaththu climbed two spots in the all-rounders category, securing the joint seventh position alongside Australia’s Annabel Sutherland.

Despite Sri Lanka’s challenges in the series, where they suffered a 2-0 defeat, Athapaththu managed to overtake New Zealand’s veteran all-rounder Sophie Devine. Across the three ODIs, she contributed 25 runs and claimed three wickets, showcasing her versatility even in tough playing conditions.

With the ODI series wrapped up, attention now shifts to the upcoming T20I series, set to commence on March 14 in Christchurch. The second match will also be played at the same venue on March 16, before the final T20I concludes the series in Dunedin on March 18.

Deepti Sharma’s Impressive Climb in the Rankings

Meanwhile, India’s star all-rounder Deepti Sharma made an impactful move in the rankings, surpassing Amelia Kerr to secure the fifth spot among all-rounders. Deepti’s ability to deliver consistent performances with both bat and ball has cemented her reputation as one of the most dependable players in international cricket.

Australia’s Ash Gardner continues to lead the all-rounders’ rankings, having demonstrated remarkable form, including three half-centuries while captaining the Gujarat Giants in the WPL. Following closely behind her are Marizanne Kapp and Hayley Matthews, with Alana King making her way into the top 10.

In the batting rankings, England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt edged past Athapaththu to claim third place. South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt remains at the top with 773 rating points, comfortably ahead of India’s Smriti Mandhana, who holds second place with 738 points.

Deepti Sharma: A Key Asset for Indian Cricket

Deepti Sharma has been a crucial figure in Indian women’s cricket, known for her all-round capabilities. A left-handed batter and off-spin bowler, she has played significant roles in India’s victories across various formats. Her ability to anchor innings while also providing breakthroughs with the ball makes her an indispensable part of the team.

Born on August 24, 1997, in Uttar Pradesh, Deepti made her international debut in 2014. Over the years, she has amassed impressive records, including a memorable 188-run innings in ODIs, the highest individual score by an Indian woman at the time. With her steady performances and game-changing abilities, Deepti Sharma continues to be a pivotal force in women’s cricket, contributing to India’s success on the global stage.

