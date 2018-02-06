Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) captain Thiago Silva finds it harder to defend against Argentine talisman Lionel Messi than Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking ahead of the heavyweight clash between Real Madrid and PSG, Silva said Cristiano deserved to win everything he has won in his career. Silva believes that this year is a bit harder for Ronaldo but it's not over for him yet. The Real Madrid superstar was also backed by Silva to win the next Ballon d'Or.

PSG captain Thiago Silva is the latest to have weighed in on the Messi-Ronaldo debate by saying it’s harder to defend against the Argentine talisman than the Portuguese captain. Both Messi and Ronaldo have shared the greatest of rivalries in the world of football. Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the Ballon d’Or race over a decade as they are the only two players to win in the coveted title five times. The El Clasico rivals are also record-breaking goal scorers for Real Madrid and FC Barcelona respectively.

As UEFA Champions League action is around the corner, defending champions Real Madrid are destined to face PSG, who are considered as dark horses of the prestigious European competition. Zinedine Zidane’s men will face Ligue 1 giants led by Thiago Silva in the UEFA Champions League round of 16. Although star man Cristiano Ronaldo will be leading the charge for Real Madrid against PSG, an unfazed Thiago Silva still chose CR7’s all-time nemesis Leo Messi as his toughest opponent when his is defending. The 32-year old said it’s tough for him to defend against the little magician than Portuguese icon. “It’s harder to defend against Leo Messi than Cristiano Ronaldo,” Silva was quoted as saying by Le10Sport.

The former AC Milan defender also heaped praise on Ronaldo and said he deserved everything he has won in his glittering career. “Cristiano deserved to win everything he’s won in his career. This year is a bit harder for him but it’s not over yet. He could still win the next Ballon d’Or,” Silva said in a statement. “The little difference between them is that Messi, with the ball, one on one, or even against two, is difficult to stop,” he added. Ligue 1 leaders PSG will travel to Madrid for their first leg round of 16 clash against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on February 14.