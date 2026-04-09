‘Definitely Not You Guys’: Yuvraj Singh’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Winner Prediction Leaves Michael Vaughan Stunned

Yuvraj Singh, while appearing on Overlap Cricket’s Stick to Cricket podcast, made a bold prediction on who could win the FIFA World Cup 2026. The former Indian all-rounder was asked by Michael Vaughan who he thinks could win the upcoming mega football event. To the question asked by the former English skipper, Yuvraj simply replied: “Definitely not you guys (England)”. The 2011 World Cup winner talked about how he wanted England to win the tournament. Being married to Hazel Keech, the 44-year-old is married to an English family. Yuvraj, who is a Manchester United fan himself, talked about how he would also love to meet the current Red Devils head coach, Michael Carrick, and pick his brain. The former all-rounder opened up about his love for Golf and Football apart from cricket.

Yuvraj Singh makes a bold FIFA World Cup 2026 prediction

When asked about who could win the FIFA World Cup 2026, Yuvraj Singh did not name a clear winner. However, facing the question from the former English captain, the Indian all-rounder cheekily responded, saying, “Definitely not you guys.” The former ODI and T20 World Cup winner with India talked about how the English football team has a habit of failing in the knockout stages of the tournament. Recalling their last FIFA World Cup win, Yuvraj talked about how the English team has not won anything in six decades.

To this, Michael Vaughan was quick to note the improvement the side has made since Thomas Tuchel took over the managerial position. Vaughan talked about how the England football team has not conceded a single goal under Tuchel’s management.

The German manager comes with a decorated resume, having managed Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich among other clubs. He won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in 2020-21 after finishing as runner-up in the previous season with PSG.

Yuvraj Singh – Michael Carrick crossover?

Yuvraj Singh was asked about what he thought about Michael Carrick as the manager at Manchester United. Vaughan asked Yuvraj whether he thought Carrick should continue in his role the next season. Singh was quick to remark that he believes Carrick should continue managing the Red Devils for at least the next three seasons. He talked about how he believes Carrick can build confidence in the younger players.

Yuvraj, who spends a lot of his time in England with his family, talked about how he would love to spend some time with him. Singh said, “I would love to interact with the coach (Michael Carrick).” The former Indian all-rounder talked about how he would love to pick the brains of the Man United manager, given he too is in a coaching role. When asked about his mentoring role, Yuvraj said he loves the responsibility.

The former all-rounder is notably coaching some of the top Indian cricketers. He has been seen multiple times coaching Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Prabshimran Singh, and even Rishabh Pant. Recently, leading up to the IPL 2026, Yuvraj Singh was also seen mentoring Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar. Arjun, who is part of the Lucknow Super Giants, is yet to play a single game in the ongoing season.

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