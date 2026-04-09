LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry Carbon Fibre Bomb iran- israel war Arun Jaitley Stadium Sunetra Pawar Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza defamation-case Iran ceasefire Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry Carbon Fibre Bomb iran- israel war Arun Jaitley Stadium Sunetra Pawar Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza defamation-case Iran ceasefire Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry Carbon Fibre Bomb iran- israel war Arun Jaitley Stadium Sunetra Pawar Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza defamation-case Iran ceasefire Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry Carbon Fibre Bomb iran- israel war Arun Jaitley Stadium Sunetra Pawar Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza defamation-case Iran ceasefire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry Carbon Fibre Bomb iran- israel war Arun Jaitley Stadium Sunetra Pawar Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza defamation-case Iran ceasefire Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry Carbon Fibre Bomb iran- israel war Arun Jaitley Stadium Sunetra Pawar Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza defamation-case Iran ceasefire Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry Carbon Fibre Bomb iran- israel war Arun Jaitley Stadium Sunetra Pawar Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza defamation-case Iran ceasefire Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry Carbon Fibre Bomb iran- israel war Arun Jaitley Stadium Sunetra Pawar Assembly Elections 2026 bihar gaza defamation-case Iran ceasefire
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > ‘Definitely Not You Guys’: Yuvraj Singh’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Winner Prediction Leaves Michael Vaughan Stunned

‘Definitely Not You Guys’: Yuvraj Singh’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Winner Prediction Leaves Michael Vaughan Stunned

Yuvraj Singh made a bold FIFA World Cup 2026 prediction during a podcast with Michael Vaughan, jokingly ruling out the England national football team. The former India all-rounder highlighted England’s poor knockout record despite recent improvements under new management, sparking debate among football fans ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Yuvraj Singh jokingly talked about how England can't win the FIFA World Cup 2026 while appearing on Michael Vaughan's Stick to Cricket podcast. Image Credit: YouTube and X
Yuvraj Singh jokingly talked about how England can't win the FIFA World Cup 2026 while appearing on Michael Vaughan's Stick to Cricket podcast. Image Credit: YouTube and X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 9, 2026 17:08:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Definitely Not You Guys’: Yuvraj Singh’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Winner Prediction Leaves Michael Vaughan Stunned

Yuvraj Singh, while appearing on Overlap Cricket’s Stick to Cricket podcast, made a bold prediction on who could win the FIFA World Cup 2026. The former Indian all-rounder was asked by Michael Vaughan who he thinks could win the upcoming mega football event. To the question asked by the former English skipper, Yuvraj simply replied: “Definitely not you guys (England)”. The 2011 World Cup winner talked about how he wanted England to win the tournament. Being married to Hazel Keech, the 44-year-old is married to an English family. Yuvraj, who is a Manchester United fan himself, talked about how he would also love to meet the current Red Devils head coach, Michael Carrick, and pick his brain. The former all-rounder opened up about his love for Golf and Football apart from cricket. 

Yuvraj Singh makes a bold FIFA World Cup 2026 prediction

When asked about who could win the FIFA World Cup 2026, Yuvraj Singh did not name a clear winner. However, facing the question from the former English captain, the Indian all-rounder cheekily responded, saying, “Definitely not you guys.” The former ODI and T20 World Cup winner with India talked about how the English football team has a habit of failing in the knockout stages of the tournament. Recalling their last FIFA World Cup win, Yuvraj talked about how the English team has not won anything in six decades.

You Might Be Interested In

To this, Michael Vaughan was quick to note the improvement the side has made since Thomas Tuchel took over the managerial position. Vaughan talked about how the England football team has not conceded a single goal under Tuchel’s management. 

The German manager comes with a decorated resume, having managed Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich among other clubs. He won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in 2020-21 after finishing as runner-up in the previous season with PSG. 

Yuvraj Singh – Michael Carrick crossover?

Yuvraj Singh was asked about what he thought about Michael Carrick as the manager at Manchester United. Vaughan asked Yuvraj whether he thought Carrick should continue in his role the next season. Singh was quick to remark that he believes Carrick should continue managing the Red Devils for at least the next three seasons. He talked about how he believes Carrick can build confidence in the younger players.

Yuvraj, who spends a lot of his time in England with his family, talked about how he would love to spend some time with him. Singh said, “I would love to interact with the coach (Michael Carrick).” The former Indian all-rounder talked about how he would love to pick the brains of the Man United manager, given he too is in a coaching role. When asked about his mentoring role, Yuvraj said he loves the responsibility.

The former all-rounder is notably coaching some of the top Indian cricketers. He has been seen multiple times coaching Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Prabshimran Singh, and even Rishabh Pant. Recently, leading up to the IPL 2026, Yuvraj Singh was also seen mentoring Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar. Arjun, who is part of the Lucknow Super Giants, is yet to play a single game in the ongoing season. 

Also Read: IPL 2026: Ashish Nehra Abuses Shubman Gill After Costly Overthrow Gifts 5 Runs During DC vs GT Clash in Delhi — Watch Viral Video

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: England Football TeamFIFA World Cup 2026Manchester Unitedmichael vaughanMichael Vaughan podcastmichael-carrickRed DevilsThomas Tuchelyuvraj singhYuvraj Singh podcast

RELATED News

WNBA Stars Napheesa Collier and Sophie Cunningham Shine in Bikini in New Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Behind-The-Scenes Video | WATCH

IPL 2026: Ashish Nehra Abuses Shubman Gill After Costly Overthrow Gifts 5 Runs During DC vs GT Clash in Delhi — Watch Viral Video

KKR vs LSG IPL 2026: Cameron Green Dropped or Set to Bowl? No Varun Chakravarthy? — Check Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI For Today’s IPL Match at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Weather Update, IPL 2026 KKR vs LSG: Will Rain Play Spoilsport Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants? | IPL Match Today

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSL 2026 in India And Pakistan — Full TV, Online And Match Time Details

LATEST NEWS

Who Is SP Chaudhry Aslam’s Wife? Months After Threatening Legal Action, Naureen Chaudhary Now Seeks Rs. 25 Crore From Dhurandhar Makers Post Massive Global Success

RGPV Diploma Result 2026 Released, Know How To Check And Apply For Revaluation

Bajaj Pulsar 180 2026: Should You Buy It Or Skip? Price, Features & Real Value Explained

Operation HimSetu: 1,321 tourists, 84 locals evacuated by Indian Army In Sikkim

‘Definitely Not You Guys’: Yuvraj Singh’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Winner Prediction Leaves Michael Vaughan Stunned

MP Horror: Woman Gets Husband Killed With Lover’s Help, Stages Fake Robbery To Cover Heinous Crime, Internet Says, ‘Give Her Oscars’

Mohanlal Casts Vote In Kerala Elections, Says ‘Done My Part, Your Turn,’ And Encourages Everyone To Participate Actively In Democracy

Islamabad Goes Silent Before US-Iran Talks: Why Has Pakistan Declared A Sudden Two-Day Holiday, Is Something Bigger Unfolding?

No LPG Shortage in India? Neeraj Mittal Says Supply Stable as Vessels Continue via Hormuz

Katalon Launches True Platform: The Trust and Accountability Layer for Agentic Software Delivery

‘Definitely Not You Guys’: Yuvraj Singh’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Winner Prediction Leaves Michael Vaughan Stunned

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Definitely Not You Guys’: Yuvraj Singh’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Winner Prediction Leaves Michael Vaughan Stunned

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Definitely Not You Guys’: Yuvraj Singh’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Winner Prediction Leaves Michael Vaughan Stunned
‘Definitely Not You Guys’: Yuvraj Singh’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Winner Prediction Leaves Michael Vaughan Stunned
‘Definitely Not You Guys’: Yuvraj Singh’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Winner Prediction Leaves Michael Vaughan Stunned
‘Definitely Not You Guys’: Yuvraj Singh’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Winner Prediction Leaves Michael Vaughan Stunned

QUICK LINKS