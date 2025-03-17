Delhi Capitals Appoint This Player As Their Second Vice-Captain For IPL 2025

KL Rahul, who was reportedly approached by the franchise to take on the captaincy role, opted against being part of the leadership group.

Ahead of Indian Premier League 2025, Delhi Capitals (DC) have appointed South African veteran Faf du Plessis as the vice-captain for IPL 2025. The experienced cricketer will serve as deputy to newly appointed skipper Axar Patel.

The announcement was made via a video posted by the franchise on X, where du Plessis expressed his excitement about joining the leadership ranks of DC. “I am very excited. Delhi has been great, and the boys have been fantastic. Definitely, I feel happy and ready,” the 40-year-old right-handed batter said.

The decision comes after a major reshuffle in the DC camp, with Axar Patel being named the team’s captain last week. Having been part of the franchise since 2019, Axar was one of the frontrunners to take over the reins and will make his IPL captaincy debut this season.

Pick up your phones, it's your vice-captain calling 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/W3AkYO4QKZ
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 17, 2025

Meanwhile, du Plessis brings a wealth of experience to the leadership group, having captained Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for three seasons. Under his leadership, RCB reached the second round of the tournament twice. However, he was not retained by RCB ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. He was subsequently acquired by Delhi Capitals for his base price of Rs 2 crore in the accelerated round of bidding.

No KL Rahul in the Leadership Group

Interestingly, KL Rahul, who was reportedly approached by the franchise to take on the captaincy role, opted against being part of the leadership group. Instead, he has chosen to play as a specialist batter for DC in the upcoming season.

“Yes, Axar Patel is likely to be named as Delhi Capitals skipper for IPL 2025. The franchise had asked for KL Rahul to be the team’s captain, but he very much wishes to contribute for the side as a player in the upcoming tournament,” sources told IANS recently.

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on March 24. Their first home game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium will be against Mumbai Indians on April 13.

