IPL 2019 DC vs SRH: Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris bowl out Sunrisers Hyderabad for 116, beat Hyderabad by 39 runs: The superb bowling by Delhi Capitals led the team to 39-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Delhi. It were Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris defended 156 and all-out Hyderabad on 116. With this win, Delhi have won their fifth match out of eight in the Vivo IPL 2019. On the other side, Hyderabad lost four matches out of seven.
