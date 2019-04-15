IPL 2019 DC vs SRH: Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris bowl out Sunrisers Hyderabad for 116, beat Hyderabad by 39 runs: Delhi Capitals clinched victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad by 39 runs in the encounter at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the national capital. Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris bowl-out Hyderabad and pushed the team to second spot in the IPL 2019 points table

IPL 2019 DC vs SRH: Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris bowl out Sunrisers Hyderabad for 116, beat Hyderabad by 39 runs: The superb bowling by Delhi Capitals led the team to 39-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Delhi. It were Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris defended 156 and all-out Hyderabad on 116. With this win, Delhi have won their fifth match out of eight in the Vivo IPL 2019. On the other side, Hyderabad lost four matches out of seven.

Keemo Paul is on fire! Picks up the wicket of the SRH Captain. #SRH 78/2 after 11.4 overs pic.twitter.com/guJ2Tg0FLS — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2019

