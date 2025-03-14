Delhi Capitals Captains: From Virender Sehwag to Axar Patel; Karun Nair Tops Success List

The Delhi Capitals have appointed Axar Patel as their captain for the 2025 Indian Premier League season, marking a significant leadership change for the franchise. The seasoned all-rounder becomes the 14th player to take up the role, following in the footsteps of several Indian and international stars who have led the team.

Axar Patel

Captain, Delhi Capitals 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/S2qNuuBO7T Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 14, 2025

Stepping into the captaincy role comes with a formidable challenge, as Delhi Capitals continue their pursuit of their maiden IPL title. With the departure of Rishabh Pant from leadership duties, Axar will aim to steer the team toward a new direction. Historically, Virender Sehwag remains the franchise’s most successful captain, boasting 28 wins in 52 matches during his tenure.

Delhi Capitals Captains Record

Captain Matches Wins Losses Ties Win % Virender Sehwag 52 28 24 0 53.8% Gautam Gambhir 25 12 13 0 48.0% Dinesh Karthik 6 2 4 0 33.3% James Hopes 3 0 2 0 0.0% Mahela Jayawardene 18 6 11 1 33.3% Ross Taylor 2 0 1 0 0.0% David Warner 16 5 11 0 31.3% Kevin Pietersen 11 1 10 0 9.1% JP Duminy 16 6 9 0 37.5% Zaheer Khan 23 10 13 0 43.5% Karun Nair 3 2 1 0 66.7% Shreyas Iyer 41 21 18 2 51.2% Rishabh Pant 43 23 19 1 53.5% Axar Patel 1 0 1 0 0.0%

Axar’s Leadership Experience and Past Stint as DC Captain

While this marks Axar’s first full season as captain, he isn’t new to the role. He briefly led Delhi Capitals in one match during the 2024 season when Pant was suspended for a slow over-rate. That game, played against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 12, 2024, ended in a disappointing 47-run defeat for DC.

Despite that setback, Axar remains optimistic about the road ahead. Expressing his gratitude upon being named captain, he stated, “It is my absolute honour to captain the Delhi Capitals, and I’m deeply grateful to our owners and support staff for placing their faith in me.”

Having played a key role in the Capitals’ setup over the years, Axar feels ready to embrace the leadership challenge. “I’ve grown as a cricketer and a human being during my time here at the Capitals, and I feel ready and confident to lead this side going forward. Our coaches and scouts have done a superb job at the mega auction by putting together a balanced and robust squad which has tremendous potential. We have plenty of leaders in the group which is also very helpful for me, and I can’t wait to join the team as we look forward to a very successful season for the Capitals, backed by the immense love and support of our fans,” he added.

Can Axar Lead DC to IPL Glory?

Axar Patel isn’t entirely new to captaincy, having previously led Gujarat in domestic T20 tournaments. Under his leadership, Gujarat played 16 matches, securing 10 victories and losing six. His strategic mindset and all-round abilities could prove instrumental in shaping DC’s fortunes.

The upcoming season will be a test of Axar’s leadership capabilities, and fans will be eager to see if he can rise to the occasion. Delhi Capitals will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vishakapatnam on March 24. With a fresh squad, a new captain, and renewed ambitions, DC will look to turn their fortunes around and chase their elusive first IPL title.

