Thursday, April 17, 2025
  • Delhi Capitals Script History In Nail-Biter Against Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals Script History In Nail-Biter Against Rajasthan Royals

In what will go down as one of the most dramatic matches of the IPL 2025 season, Delhi Capitals edged past Rajasthan Royals in a high-octane Super Over clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Delhi Capitals Script History In Nail-Biter Against Rajasthan Royals


In what will go down as one of the most dramatic matches of the IPL 2025 season, Delhi Capitals edged past Rajasthan Royals in a high-octane Super Over clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The win not only took Delhi Capitals to the top of the points table but also helped them carve their name into the IPL history books with a unique feat—the most Super Over victories by any franchise in the league’s history.

This was the fourth Super Over win for the Capitals, breaking their tie with Punjab Kings, who have three such victories to their name. Delhi also became the first team ever to be involved in five tied matches in the IPL, adding yet another layer to their reputation as the league’s ultimate last-over specialists.

Capitals Set the Tone With the Bat

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Delhi got off to a lively start through Abhishek Porel, who played some elegant strokes early on. But Jake Fraser-McGurk’s lean patch continued, dismissed cheaply for 9 in the third over. Karun Nair, fresh from a brilliant 89 in the last match, was unfortunately run out without facing a ball—an early jolt for the hosts.

However, Porel and KL Rahul steadied the innings with a crucial third-wicket partnership. Rahul fell for 34, and Porel followed soon after, agonizingly short of his fifty by just one run. It was in the final five overs where Delhi unleashed their firepower. Captain Axar Patel hammered 34 off just 14 balls, while Tristan Stubbs continued his consistent run with 34 from 18 deliveries. The Capitals ended with a competitive 188/5 on the board.

Rajasthan’s Spirited Reply and Sudden Twist

Rajasthan Royals responded strongly, with Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal putting on a solid 59-run stand for the opening wicket. But momentum shifted when Samson was forced to retire hurt with a rib injury—an unexpected blow that disrupted RR’s rhythm.

Riyan Parag was the first to fall, dismissed by Axar Patel. Jaiswal, who’s been in sparkling form, notched up yet another fifty—his third in four games—but was dismissed soon after reaching the milestone. Nitish Rana kept the chase alive with a blistering knock, but Mitchell Starc’s timely breakthrough tilted the scales once again. Eventually, RR finished on 188/9, bringing the match to a rare and riveting Super Over finish.

Stubbs and Rahul Seal the Deal

In the Super Over, Rajasthan crumbled under pressure, losing both their wickets while managing just 11 runs. Delhi, in contrast, made it look easy. Tristan Stubbs and KL Rahul calmly chased down the target in just four balls, securing an unforgettable win for the Capitals.

Most Super Over Wins in IPL History:

  • 4 – Delhi Capitals
  • 3 – Punjab Kings
  • 2 – Mumbai Indians
  • 2 – Rajasthan Royals
  • 2 – Royal Challengers Bangalore

