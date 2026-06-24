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Home > Sports News > Delhi Capitals Star Abishek Porel Denies ‘False Promise of Marriage’ Allegations After Police Complaint

Delhi Capitals Star Abishek Porel Denies ‘False Promise of Marriage’ Allegations After Police Complaint

Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel strongly denies allegations of a 'false promise of marriage' following a police complaint filed against him in Hooghly.

Delhi Capitals Batter Abishek Porel Denies 'False Promise of Marriage' Allegations After Police Complaint. Photo ANI
Delhi Capitals Batter Abishek Porel Denies 'False Promise of Marriage' Allegations After Police Complaint. Photo ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 12:28 IST

Rising Bengal and Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper batsman Abishek Porel is in the midst of a massive legal controversy. A woman has formally complained to the police against him, saying he had a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marrying her. There are other allegations of physical assault and criminal intimidation.

The woman and her mother jointly lodged the complaint at the Mogra police station in the Hooghly district of West Bengal on Tuesday. Law enforcement officials have confirmed that a preliminary investigation has been formally opened into the matter to ascertain the veracity of the allegations.

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Complaint Details

According to police sources, the complainant alleged that she and the 23-year-old cricketer had been in a committed relationship for the past three years. Friction began last year, the woman said, and then Porel allegedly started to systematically distance himself from her.

The complainant also alleged that Porel had failed to keep his promise after having had sexual relations under the guise of marriage despite repeated assurances of a marital relationship. The formal complaint also alleges that she was verbally threatened and physically assaulted trying to resolve the relationship impasse.

Porel’s Stern Denial

Porel, who is currently in Bengaluru, has vehemently denied the allegations, calling them entirely false and malicious. Soon after the news of the FIR broke, the southpaw, while talking to the media, strongly questioned the timing of the complaint, suggesting it was a calculated attempt to cash in on his growing professional stature.

“I am playing well now, so various things are coming up,” Porel stated. “I will talk about this when the police investigate. I have not spoken to the police yet.”

The player noted that he has not yet been formally approached by the investigating officers but intends to present a detailed response once the authorities begin their official inquiry.

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Delhi Capitals Star Abishek Porel Denies ‘False Promise of Marriage’ Allegations After Police Complaint

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Delhi Capitals Star Abishek Porel Denies ‘False Promise of Marriage’ Allegations After Police Complaint

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Delhi Capitals Star Abishek Porel Denies ‘False Promise of Marriage’ Allegations After Police Complaint
Delhi Capitals Star Abishek Porel Denies ‘False Promise of Marriage’ Allegations After Police Complaint
Delhi Capitals Star Abishek Porel Denies ‘False Promise of Marriage’ Allegations After Police Complaint
Delhi Capitals Star Abishek Porel Denies ‘False Promise of Marriage’ Allegations After Police Complaint

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