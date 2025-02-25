Delhi Capitals Storm To Victory, Take Lead In WPL 2025

Despite a valiant 26-run effort from Deandra Dottin, Annabel Sutherland struck at the right time to dismiss her, further denting Gujarat’s hopes of a comeback.

The Delhi Capitals stormed to the top of the table in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 with a dominant six-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday. A stellar bowling performance followed by an explosive batting display ensured an emphatic win for the Capitals.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Delhi’s seamers wreaked havoc on the Giants’ top order. Marizanne Kapp set the tone with a stunning outswinger that dismissed Harleen Deol for just 5 runs, caught behind by wicketkeeper Sarah Bryce. Kapp continued her fiery spell, sending debutant Phoebe Litchfield back to the pavilion for a three-ball duck. Shikha Pandey joined the onslaught, removing Gujarat’s skipper Beth Mooney (10) and Kashvee Gautam (0) in consecutive deliveries, reducing the Giants to a precarious 31/4 at the end of the powerplay.

Delhi Capitals is Table Topper Now 🔥#WPL2025 pic.twitter.com/Cm8ahe3C2V
— Fraser Lanning Oscar 🇦🇺🇮🇳 (@McGurk_Fancier) February 25, 2025

Despite a valiant 26-run effort from Deandra Dottin, Annabel Sutherland struck at the right time to dismiss her, further denting Gujarat’s hopes of a comeback. However, Bharti Fulmali provided some much-needed resistance, scoring an unbeaten 40 off 29 balls to push the Giants to a total of 127/9 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 128 for victory, Delhi faced an early setback when skipper Meg Lanning departed cheaply for just 3 off 13 deliveries. However, the Capitals bounced back through a powerful 74-run partnership between Shafali Verma and Jess Jonassen. After a cautious start, the duo switched gears in the final over of the powerplay, smashing Ashleigh Gardner for 13 runs and propelling DC to 46/1.

Stole the showw! 😮‍💨 JJ becomes our Ebix Game Changer of the Match 💙❤ pic.twitter.com/mrv3abxSJ8 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 25, 2025

Shafali continued her aggressive approach, launching Priya Mishra for two massive sixes to bring up the 50-run stand. She then took on Gardner, hammering a six and a four in quick succession. However, the Giants found a breakthrough when Gardner trapped Shafali lbw for a blistering 44 off 27 balls.

Jonassen anchored the chase expertly, reaching her maiden WPL fifty with a classy cover drive off Tanuja Kanwar. Although Gujarat attempted a late resurgence by dismissing Jemimah Rodrigues and Annabel Sutherland in quick succession, the result was all but sealed. Marizanne Kapp stepped up to finish the chase in style, striking the winning runs with several overs to spare.

With this emphatic victory, Delhi Capitals leapfrogged to the top of the WPL 2025 standings, showcasing their all-round dominance. Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, will have to regroup quickly to stay in contention for the playoffs.

