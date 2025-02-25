Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • Delhi Capitals Storm To Victory, Take Lead In WPL 2025

Delhi Capitals Storm To Victory, Take Lead In WPL 2025

Despite a valiant 26-run effort from Deandra Dottin, Annabel Sutherland struck at the right time to dismiss her, further denting Gujarat’s hopes of a comeback.

Delhi Capitals Storm To Victory, Take Lead In WPL 2025

Delhi Capitals


The Delhi Capitals stormed to the top of the table in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 with a dominant six-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday. A stellar bowling performance followed by an explosive batting display ensured an emphatic win for the Capitals.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Delhi’s seamers wreaked havoc on the Giants’ top order. Marizanne Kapp set the tone with a stunning outswinger that dismissed Harleen Deol for just 5 runs, caught behind by wicketkeeper Sarah Bryce. Kapp continued her fiery spell, sending debutant Phoebe Litchfield back to the pavilion for a three-ball duck. Shikha Pandey joined the onslaught, removing Gujarat’s skipper Beth Mooney (10) and Kashvee Gautam (0) in consecutive deliveries, reducing the Giants to a precarious 31/4 at the end of the powerplay.

Despite a valiant 26-run effort from Deandra Dottin, Annabel Sutherland struck at the right time to dismiss her, further denting Gujarat’s hopes of a comeback. However, Bharti Fulmali provided some much-needed resistance, scoring an unbeaten 40 off 29 balls to push the Giants to a total of 127/9 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 128 for victory, Delhi faced an early setback when skipper Meg Lanning departed cheaply for just 3 off 13 deliveries. However, the Capitals bounced back through a powerful 74-run partnership between Shafali Verma and Jess Jonassen. After a cautious start, the duo switched gears in the final over of the powerplay, smashing Ashleigh Gardner for 13 runs and propelling DC to 46/1.

Shafali continued her aggressive approach, launching Priya Mishra for two massive sixes to bring up the 50-run stand. She then took on Gardner, hammering a six and a four in quick succession. However, the Giants found a breakthrough when Gardner trapped Shafali lbw for a blistering 44 off 27 balls.

Jonassen anchored the chase expertly, reaching her maiden WPL fifty with a classy cover drive off Tanuja Kanwar. Although Gujarat attempted a late resurgence by dismissing Jemimah Rodrigues and Annabel Sutherland in quick succession, the result was all but sealed. Marizanne Kapp stepped up to finish the chase in style, striking the winning runs with several overs to spare.

With this emphatic victory, Delhi Capitals leapfrogged to the top of the WPL 2025 standings, showcasing their all-round dominance. Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, will have to regroup quickly to stay in contention for the playoffs.

ALSO READ: Patriots Icon Rob Gronkowski Eyes NFL Return-Broncos In The Mix

Filed under

delhi capitals WPL 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 8 Workers Still Trapped As Rescue Enters Day 5 – Extreme Conditions Pose Challenges

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 8 Workers Still Trapped As Rescue Enters Day 5 – Extreme Conditions...

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To Watch!

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27 Release

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine