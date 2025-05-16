Delhi Capitals Suffer Major Setback: Faf du Plessis Opts Out of Remainder of IPL 2025

The Delhi Capitals have been dealt a significant blow just as IPL 2025 is set to resume on May 17. Veteran South African batter and team vice-captain Faf du Plessis has decided not to return for the remainder of the tournament.

His withdrawal follows a week-long suspension of the league due to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

String of Overseas Exits Leaves DC in Trouble

Adding to Delhi’s woes, South African all-rounder Donovan Ferreira has also opted out of the second leg.

Earlier, Australians Mitchell Starc and Jake Fraser-McGurk had exited the tournament, leaving Delhi’s overseas contingent severely depleted.

Now, only Tristan Stubbs, Sediqullah Atal, and Dushmantha Chameera are confirmed to return among the foreign players.

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was announced as a replacement for Fraser-McGurk. However, his availability is in question due to complications with his No Objection Certificate and a scheduling clash with Bangladesh’s T20I series.

Starc Prioritizes WTC Final Preparation

Starc’s early exit also aligns with his preparation for the World Test Championship final at Lord’s, starting June 11, where Australia will take on South Africa.

According to the Australian Associated Press, Starc informed the Delhi franchise of his decision not to rejoin the team following the abandoned match in Dharamsala. The game had been called off due to air raid alerts in the vicinity.

The IPL was subsequently paused due to a military standoff between the two nations. The BCCI announced the tournament’s resumption after receiving the green light from Indian authorities following a ceasefire agreement.

Starc’s absence will be a significant loss for Delhi, given he has been their leading wicket-taker this season, claiming 14 wickets in 11 games at an average of 26.14.

Du Plessis and Fraser-McGurk Leave Delhi’s Top Order Exposed

Faf du Plessis started the season with promise but had to miss games due to an undisclosed injury.

Across six innings, he managed two half-centuries and scored a total of 168 runs at an average of 28.

With his departure and Fraser-McGurk also opting out, Delhi now face a serious shortage at the top of the batting order.

The Capitals will be hoping to bounce back when they face Gujarat Titans at home on Sunday, May 18, but the absence of key overseas players is bound to make their playoff push far more difficult.

