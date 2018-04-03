Delhi Daredevil skipper Gautam Gambhir answered Shahid Afridi on Tuesday in a sarcastic manner with his tweet on Jammu and Kashmir issue. Gambhir mocked Afridi saying he is only celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball. Earlier, Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi called terrorists innocent and blamed India for killing civilians.

IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevil skipper Gautam Gambhir answered Shahid Afridi on Tuesday in a sarcastic manner with his tweet on Jammu and Kashmir issue. Delhi boy said, “Media called me for reaction on Shahid Afridi’s tweet on our Kashmir and United Nation. What’s there to say? Afridi is only looking for UN which in his retarded dictionary means “UNDER NINETEEN” his age bracket. Media can relax Shahid Afridi is celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!!”

Earlier, Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi called terrorists innocent and blamed India for killing civilians. In a controversial remark against India, Shahid Afridi posted a tweet about the ongoing tension in Kashmir valley. The tweet says, “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents are being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self-determination and Independence. Wonder where is the UN and other international bodies and why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?.”

Afridi presented his worries through the tweet on the tensed situation in the Jammu and Kashmir and captioned terrorist as innocent people. Former cricketer also targeted United Nations and other international bodies for not interfering in the matter. Former Pakistan captain and Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan also joined Afridi saying Indian forces kill innocent Kashmiris. In a tweet he wrote, “Strongly condemn the brutality of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris and the killing of unarmed civilians in IOK. The people of Pakistan stand with the Kashmiris democratic struggle for self-determination. The UNSC must act against Indian aggression in IOK.”

ALSO READ: CWG 2018: Will Sushil Kumar complete hat-trick of golds at Gold Coast?

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App