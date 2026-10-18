Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Charles Matata Breaks Course Record, 19-Year-Old Wudinesh Alemu Stuns Favourites | Check Full Results Here

Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Kenya’s Charles Matata produced a record-breaking performance to win the men’s international elite title at the 21st edition of the Delhi Half Marathon (VDHM) on Sunday (Oct 18). The 29-year-old clocked a personal best of 58:52, shaving one second off the previous course record. Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s 19-year-old Wudinesh Alemu Keneni stunned the pre-race favourites to claim the women’s crown in 1:06:35. Kenya swept the men’s podium, while Shailesh Kushwaha and Ankita Dhyani secured the Indian Elite titles. Here are the full results and key highlights from the Delhi Half Marathon 2026.

Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Charles Matata Breaks Course Record

Charles Matata delivered a sensational performance to win the men’s international elite race in 58:52, improving on the previous event record of 58:53 set by Amedework Walelegn in 2020. The Kenyan crossed the finish line with a personal best, earning the winner’s prize of USD 27,000, a USD 12,000 course-record bonus and an additional USD 3,000 for finishing under the 60-minute mark.

Matata’s victory was particularly significant given his previous experience in Delhi, where he finished runner-up in 2023. He had broken the one-hour barrier for the first time earlier in 2026, winning the Rimi Riga Marathon in May in 59:15. His twin brother, Alex Matata, won the 2025 edition of the Delhi Half Marathon in 59:50.

With pacer Emmanuel Yegon setting a strong early tempo, the leading group covered the first quarter of the race in 13:56. Matata subsequently broke away from the field, passing the 10K mark in 27:41, the 15K point in 41:39 and 20K in 55:53 before completing the course in record time.

Delhi Half Marathon 2026 Men’s International Elite Full Results

1. Charles Matata (Kenya): 58:52

58:52 2. Samwel Nyamai Mailu (Kenya): 59:24

59:24 3. Stanley Waithaka Mburu (Kenya): 59:33

59:33 4. Birhanu Legese (Ethiopia): Fourth place

Kenya dominated the men’s international elite podium, with Mailu and Mburu finishing second and third behind Matata. Ethiopia’s two-time Delhi Half Marathon champion Birhanu Legese could not secure a third title and finished fourth.

19-Year-Old Wudinesh Alemu Stuns Favourites to Win Women’s Title

Ethiopia’s Wudinesh Alemu Keneni emerged as the surprise winner of the women’s international elite race, crossing the finish line in 1:06:35. The 19-year-old had limited half-marathon experience, having competed in just one race over the distance before arriving in Delhi. She finished third at the Oysho Cardiff Half Marathon last year in 1:08:08.

Kenya’s Irine Cheptai initially led the field, taking the runners through the first 5K in 15:55. Alemu remained among the leading group before making her decisive move during the final quarter of the race. Cynthia Chepkwony, Selah Busienei and Cheptai attempted to stay within striking distance, but Alemu maintained her advantage through the closing stages.

Busienei finished second in 1:07:01, while Chepkwony secured third place in 1:07:32. Pre-race favourite Cheptai narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth in 1:07:33.

Delhi Half Marathon 2026 Women’s International Elite Full Results

1. Wudinesh Alemu Keneni (Ethiopia): 1:06:35

1:06:35 2. Selah Jepleting Busienei (Kenya): 1:07:01

1:07:01 3. Cynthia Chelangat Chepkwony (Kenya): 1:07:32

1:07:32 4. Irine Cheptai (Kenya): 1:07:33

Shailesh Kushwaha Wins Indian Men’s Elite Title

India’s 20-year-old Shailesh Kushwaha claimed the Indian men’s elite title after a closely contested race, finishing in 1:05:05. He broke away from a five-runner leading group shortly after the halfway point and held off Gaurav Mathur, who finished just six seconds behind in 1:05:11. Hemant Singh completed the podium in 1:05:37.

Delhi Half Marathon 2026 Indian Men’s Elite Full Results

1. Shailesh Kushwaha: 1:05:05

1:05:05 2. Gaurav Mathur: 1:05:11

1:05:11 3. Hemant Singh: 1:05:37

Ankita Dhyani Claims Indian Women’s Elite Honours

Ankita Dhyani won the Indian women’s elite title in 1:12:46, finishing more than five minutes faster than her previous personal best. The World University Games steeplechase silver medallist, who trains in the United States, broke away from the Indian contenders early and ran alongside the international elite field.

Debutant Soniya finished second in 1:14:56, followed by Bhagirathi in 1:15:51. Former champion Lili Das recorded a personal best of 1:16:20 to finish fourth.

Delhi Half Marathon 2026 Indian Women’s Elite Full Results

1. Ankita Dhyani: 1:12:46

1:12:46 2. Soniya: 1:14:56

1:14:56 3. Bhagirathi: 1:15:51

1:15:51 4. Lili Das: 1:16:20

Delhi Half Marathon 2026 Prize Money

The 2026 Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon featured a total prize purse of USD 275,732. The winners of the men’s and women’s international elite races were each awarded USD 27,000. Matata earned USD 42,000 in total after adding the course-record bonus of USD 12,000 and the USD 3,000 incentive for breaking the 60-minute barrier.

In the Indian Elite categories, the top three finishers in both the men’s and women’s races received INR 3,50,000, INR 2,50,000 and INR 1,50,000, respectively.