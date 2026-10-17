Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Check All You Need to Know – Venue, Timings, Marathon Route, Contestants, Metro Timings, Traffics Diversions, Live Streaming and More

Delhi Half Marathon 2026: The 21st edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon will take place in the national capital on Sunday (Oct 18), with more than 41,000 runners expected to participate across multiple race categories. Two-time men’s champion Birhanu Legese of Ethiopia and Kenya’s Irine Cheptai, winner of the women’s event in 2022, will headline the international elite field. The World Athletics Gold Label Road Race will feature 36 international elite athletes and 42 Indian elite runners. Here is everything you need to know about the Delhi Half Marathon 2026, including the venue, schedule, route, elite athletes, Metro timings, traffic arrangements and live streaming details.

Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Date, Venue and Distance

Event: Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026 Date: Sunday (Oct 18), 2026

Sunday (Oct 18), 2026 Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi Half Marathon Distance: 21.097 km

21.097 km Edition: 21st

21st Expected Participation: More than 41,000 runners across race categories

More than 41,000 runners across race categories Race Classification: World Athletics Gold Label Road Race

Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Race Timings

The races will begin early on Sunday morning, with the half marathon opening the programme at 5:30 AM IST. The Open 10K will start from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium following a change to its original starting point.

Half Marathon: 5:30 AM IST

5:30 AM IST Senior Citizens’ and Champions with Disability Run: 6:30 AM IST

6:30 AM IST Open 10K: 7:35 AM IST

7:35 AM IST Corporate Run and Great Delhi Run: 9:00 AM IST

All races, including the Open 10K, will start and finish at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium under the revised arrangements.

Delhi Half Marathon 2026 Route

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will serve as the start and finish point for the 21.097 km half marathon. Organisers have introduced a modification to the route between the 10 km and 13 km marks, taking runners through a revised section of central New Delhi before they rejoin the latter part of the course towards the stadium.

The Open 10K route has also been altered. Instead of beginning at Sansad Marg, the race will now start at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 7:35 AM IST. Participants should check the latest official route maps and instructions before travelling to the venue.

Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Top Contestants

The international elite field will comprise 36 athletes, with 18 men and 18 women. India will be represented by 42 elite runners, including 22 men and 20 women.

Ethiopia’s Birhanu Legese will be one of the major attractions in the men’s race. A two-time winner in Delhi, Legese has a personal best of 58 minutes and 59 seconds and will be aiming to secure a third title. His best time is just six seconds slower than the course record of 58:53, set by fellow Ethiopian Amedework Walelegn in 2020. The men’s field also features seven other runners who have recorded times under 60 minutes.

Kenya’s Irine Cheptai, who won the women’s race in 2022, will headline the women’s elite competition as runners compete for honours in the prestigious road race.

Where to Watch Delhi Half Marathon 2026 Live on TV?

The Delhi Half Marathon 2026 will not be broadcast live on any television channel in India. Viewers looking to follow the event will need to use the available online streaming platforms.

How to Watch Delhi Half Marathon 2026 Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Delhi Half Marathon 2026 live on the Procam International YouTube channel. International viewers can also follow the event through the World Athletics YouTube channel, which will carry the international feed.

Delhi Metro Timings for Delhi Half Marathon 2026

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will begin services at 3:30 AM IST on Sunday (Oct 18) on four corridors to help runners reach Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium ahead of the races. Trains will run every 15 minutes from 3:30 AM to 4:15 AM, followed by a 20-minute frequency from 4:15 AM to 6:00 AM. Services will then operate according to the regular Sunday timetable.

Red Line: Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda

Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda Yellow Line: Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram

Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram Blue Line: Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City and Vaishali

Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City and Vaishali Violet Line: Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh, Ballabhgarh

All other Metro corridors will follow their usual Sunday schedules. Runners should plan their journeys in advance and check the latest DMRC updates before setting out.

Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Traffic Diversions and Road Updates

Organisers have confirmed that the event will go ahead on Sunday (Oct 18) despite ongoing protests in the national capital. Limited changes have been made to race routes and arrangements to support the safety and convenience of participants.

The revised half marathon section between the 10 km and 13 km marks and the relocation of the Open 10K start from Sansad Marg to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium are among the key changes. These adjustments may affect travel around parts of central New Delhi and the event venue.

Participants and commuters should check official Delhi Half Marathon and traffic police advisories for the latest road restrictions, diversions and access arrangements. Specific road closure timings and diversion details should be confirmed through official updates before travelling.

Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Important Instructions for Runners

Reach Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium well before your scheduled race start.

Check the latest route details, particularly the revised half marathon section and the Open 10K starting point.

Use the early Metro services on the Red, Yellow, Blue or Violet Line where convenient.

Follow official traffic advisories and allow additional travel time around the venue.

Check the organisers’ latest announcements for any further changes before leaving for the event.