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Home > Sports News > Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Kenya’s Charles Matata Breaks Record in Men’s Elite to Bag Gold; Mailu, Mburu Take Podium

Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Kenya’s Charles Matata Breaks Record in Men’s Elite to Bag Gold; Mailu, Mburu Take Podium

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Kenya's Charles Matata produced a record-breaking performance to win the men's elite race at the 21st edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon on Sunday (Oct 18). The 29-year-old crossed the finish line in 58 minutes and 52 seconds, breaking the previous course record by one second. Ethiopia's Wudinesh Alemu Keneni claimed the women's international elite title, while Shailesh Kushwaha and Ankita emerged victorious in the Indian elite categories.

Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Kenya's Charles Matata Breaks Record in Men's Elite to Bag Gold; Mailu, Mburu Take Podium
Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Kenya's Charles Matata Breaks Record in Men's Elite to Bag Gold; Mailu, Mburu Take Podium

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 09:37 IST

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Kenya’s Charles Matata produced a record-breaking performance to win the men’s elite race at the 21st edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon on Sunday (Oct 18). The 29-year-old crossed the finish line in 58 minutes and 52 seconds, breaking the previous course record by one second. His compatriots Samwel Nyamai Mailu and Stanley Waithaka Mburu finished second and third, respectively, completing a Kenyan sweep of the men’s podium. Ethiopia’s Wudinesh Alemu Keneni claimed the women’s international elite title, while Shailesh Kushwaha and Ankita emerged victorious in the Indian elite categories.

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Charles Matata Breaks Course Record

Matata delivered an outstanding performance in the men’s elite race, clocking 58:52 to set a new course record at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026. Running at an average pace of 2 minutes and 47 seconds per kilometre, the Kenyan distance runner bettered the previous record of 58:53, established by Ethiopia’s Amedework Walelegn in 2020, by one second.

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For his achievement, Matata will receive an additional USD 12,000 (approximately Rs 11,39,586) for breaking the course record, alongside the winner’s prize of USD 27,000 (approximately Rs 25,64,068). His victory continues the Matata family’s success at the event, as his twin brother, Alex Matata, won the 2025 edition with a time of 59:50.

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Men’s International Elite Results

Kenyan runners dominated the men’s international elite category, securing all three podium positions. Samwel Nyamai Mailu finished second in 59:24, while Stanley Waithaka Mburu completed the race in 59:33 to take third place. The results highlighted Kenya’s strength in long-distance road running at one of India’s premier distance-running events.

  • Gold: Charles Matata (Kenya) – 58:52
  • Silver: Samwel Nyamai Mailu (Kenya) – 59:24
  • Bronze: Stanley Waithaka Mburu (Kenya) – 59:33

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Women’s International Elite Results

Ethiopia’s Wudinesh Alemu Keneni won the women’s international elite race, finishing in 1:06:35. Kenya’s Selah Jepleting Busienei secured second place in 1:07:01, while compatriot Cynthia Chelangat Chepkwony completed the podium with a time of 1:07:32.

  • Gold: Wudinesh Alemu Keneni (Ethiopia) – 1:06:35
  • Silver: Selah Jepleting Busienei (Kenya) – 1:07:01
  • Bronze: Cynthia Chelangat Chepkwony (Kenya) – 1:07:32

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Indian Men’s Elite Results

Shailesh Kushwaha emerged as the leading Indian runner in the men’s elite category, finishing in 1:05:05. He narrowly beat Gaurav Mathur, who clocked 1:05:11 to claim second place, while Hemant Singh secured third with a time of 1:05:37.

  • Gold: Shailesh Kushwaha – 1:05:05
  • Silver: Gaurav Mathur – 1:05:11
  • Bronze: Hemant Singh – 1:05:37

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Indian Women’s Elite Results

Ankita won the Indian women’s elite category with a time of 1:12:46. Soniya finished second in 1:14:56, while Bhagirathi took third place after completing the race in 1:15:51.

  • Gold: Ankita – 1:12:46
  • Silver: Soniya – 1:14:56
  • Bronze: Bhagirathi – 1:15:51
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Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Kenya’s Charles Matata Breaks Record in Men’s Elite to Bag Gold; Mailu, Mburu Take Podium
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Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Kenya’s Charles Matata Breaks Record in Men’s Elite to Bag Gold; Mailu, Mburu Take Podium

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Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Kenya’s Charles Matata Breaks Record in Men’s Elite to Bag Gold; Mailu, Mburu Take Podium
Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Kenya’s Charles Matata Breaks Record in Men’s Elite to Bag Gold; Mailu, Mburu Take Podium
Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Kenya’s Charles Matata Breaks Record in Men’s Elite to Bag Gold; Mailu, Mburu Take Podium
Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Kenya’s Charles Matata Breaks Record in Men’s Elite to Bag Gold; Mailu, Mburu Take Podium
Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Kenya’s Charles Matata Breaks Record in Men’s Elite to Bag Gold; Mailu, Mburu Take Podium

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