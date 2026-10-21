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Home > Sports News > Delhi Half Marathon’s Run for Zero Hunger Campaign Crosses 2.7 Crore Meals in Five Years

Delhi Half Marathon’s Run for Zero Hunger Campaign Crosses 2.7 Crore Meals in Five Years

Delhi Half Marathon: The Delhi Half Marathon’s Run for Zero Hunger campaign has crossed 2.7 crore meals in five years, with the 2026 edition contributing 50 lakh meals. More than 40,000 runners participated, supporting child nutrition and animal welfare through initiatives led by the Anil Agarwal Foundation across India.

Delhi Half Marathon’s Run for Zero Hunger Campaign Crosses 2.7 Crore Meals in Five Years

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 14:41 IST

Delhi Half Marathon: The Run for Zero Hunger campaign has contributed more than 2.7 crore meals over five years, with participants in the 2026 Delhi Half Marathon generating 50 lakh meals through their collective running efforts.

More than 40,000 runners participated in the event, with each kilometre covered contributing a meal for a child or an animal in need through the Anil Agarwal Foundation’s Nand Ghar and The Animal Care Organisation (TACO) initiatives.

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The campaign has accumulated its meal contributions across five editions of the Delhi Half Marathon, linking mass participation in running with efforts to address hunger and improve nutrition.

How Run for Zero Hunger Works

Under the initiative, every kilometre clocked by participants translates into a meal contribution. The programme supports Nand Ghar, which focuses on child nutrition, healthcare and early childhood education, as well as TACO, which works in animal welfare.

Nand Ghar operates more than 16,000 modernised anganwadis across 18 states. Its programmes focus on nutrition, healthcare, early childhood education and women’s empowerment.

TACO extends the campaign’s reach to animals in need, reflecting an approach that connects human well-being with animal welfare.

More Than 22,000 Employees Join Campaign Across India

The campaign also extended beyond the race venue, with more than 22,000 employees, senior executives and business partners participating from different parts of the country.

Pre-event activities included walkathons and mini-marathons, while participants also used the StepSetGo app to track their steps and kilometres as part of the meal contribution drive.

Sporting Icons Join the Event

Boxing legend Mary Kom, Paralympic badminton champion Pramod Bhagat and former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi were among the sporting personalities associated with the 2026 edition.

The races were flagged off by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, alongside senior corporate representatives and Vice Admiral Atul Anand.

The event featured several race categories, including the half marathon, elite half marathon, Police Cup, Champions with Disability and Senior Citizens Run, Open 10K and Great Delhi Run.

Focus on Grassroots Sports

Beyond the annual half marathon, the Anil Agarwal Foundation’s sports initiatives include residential football academies in Rajasthan and Goa, archery programmes in Jharkhand and Odisha, and support for hockey through the Kalinga Lancers.

The foundation also supports emerging sports such as padel and running events in cities including Jaipur and Udaipur, alongside partner marathons in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Finisher Medals Made Using Zinc from Zawar Mines

The finisher medals presented to runners at the 2026 event were made using high-grade zinc sourced from the Zawar Mines in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The mining region is among the world’s oldest operating zinc-producing areas.

With the latest edition contributing another 50 lakh meals, the Run for Zero Hunger campaign has crossed the 2.7 crore meal mark over five years, combining participation in a major road-running event with a wider food-support and animal-welfare initiative.

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Delhi Half Marathon’s Run for Zero Hunger Campaign Crosses 2.7 Crore Meals in Five Years
Tags: Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026

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Delhi Half Marathon’s Run for Zero Hunger Campaign Crosses 2.7 Crore Meals in Five Years
Delhi Half Marathon’s Run for Zero Hunger Campaign Crosses 2.7 Crore Meals in Five Years
Delhi Half Marathon’s Run for Zero Hunger Campaign Crosses 2.7 Crore Meals in Five Years
Delhi Half Marathon’s Run for Zero Hunger Campaign Crosses 2.7 Crore Meals in Five Years
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