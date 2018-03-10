In an amusing incident, Virat Kohli's name has appeared on the voter list for upcoming Gorakhpur bypoll. As per the reports, booth-level officer Sunita Chaubey was the first one to notice the error and sent the voter slip to local corporator Gopal Jaiswal. Following this, Gorakhpur District Magistrate has ordered a probe into the matter and promised to take strict action against the people responsible for the gaffe.

In a major embarrassment to the administration, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s name has appeared on the voter list of the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha bypolls which are just around the corner. The gaffe has left everyone stunned as the voter slip is complete with Indian skipper’s photo. The Delhi lad’s name is registered under Sahajanwa Assembly segment with voter number 822. A probe has been ordered to determine as to what caused the blunder.

According to the reports, booth-level officer Sunita Chaubey was the first one to notice the error and sent the voter slip to local corporator Gopal Jaiswal. Following this, Gorakhpur District Magistrate has ordered a probe into the matter. “We have asked Sahjanwa SDM Pankaj Srivastava to submit a detailed report in this regard. Strict action will be taken against whosoever will be found is responsible for the goof up. Orders have been issued to the officials concerned to check other anomalies also if any,” deputy district election officer Prabhunath said after the mix-up.

Bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpurv are set to take place on March 11, while the results will be announced on March 14 after counting of votes. The need for conducting the bypoll had emerged following the election of Yogi Adityanath and Keshav Prasad Maurya into Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The polls will decide the fate of 10 candidates from Gorakhpur and 22 candidates in Phulpur who are in the fray. As per the EC, 19.49 lakh voters can exercise their franchise in Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency, On the other hand, 19.61 lakh voters have the right to cast their vote in Phulpur parliamentary constituency.

