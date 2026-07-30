Delhi Premier League 2026 Kicks Off On July 31: Full Schedule, Squads, Captains And Live Streaming Details- All You Need To Know

The third edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) is set to get underway on Friday, July 31, with another exciting month of T20 cricket at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Featuring eight franchises and several established domestic stars alongside emerging talent, the tournament promises to be a major platform for Delhi’s next generation of cricketers.
All 57 matches of the competition will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with the grand final scheduled for August 30. Every team will face the other seven sides twice during the league stage before the top four progress to the playoffs.
The knockout phase will follow a format similar to the Indian Premier League (IPL). The top two teams after the league stage will contest Qualifier 1, with the winner advancing directly to the final. The remaining playoff matches will determine the second finalist.
The tournament opens with an intriguing clash between Central Delhi Kings and Purani Dilli 6. Central Delhi will be captained by India’s 2022 Under-19 World Cup-winning skipper Yash Dhull, while former Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter and current Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat will lead Purani Dilli 6.
Speaking ahead of the season opener, Rawat expressed confidence in his team’s balance.
“It is an honour to captain Purani Dilli 6. We have assembled a balanced squad with a good mix of experienced and young players. The atmosphere around the league is fantastic, and we are looking forward to playing in front of our home fans. The aim is to play positive cricket and give our best in every match.”
Dhull believes the league continues to provide an excellent pathway for Delhi’s young cricketers.
“The DPL provides a wonderful platform for Delhi’s cricketers to showcase their talent. We have built a strong unit, and the goal is to play fearless cricket while maintaining consistency throughout the tournament.”
Several IPL stars will feature across the eight franchises. The competition boasts names such as Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Nitish Rana, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Lalit Yadav, Simarjeet Singh, Priyansh Arya, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Himmat Singh and Hritik Shokeen, adding further quality to the tournament.
The participating teams are Central Delhi Kings, East Delhi Riders, New Delhi Tigers, North Delhi Strikers, Outer Delhi Warriors, Purani Dilli 6, South Delhi Superstarz and West Delhi Lions.
DPL 2026 Live Streaming Details
Fans can watch every match of the 2026 Delhi Premier League live on the FanCode app and website. With a packed schedule, high-quality domestic talent and several IPL regulars in action, another entertaining edition of the DPL is expected as players battle for silverware and the opportunity to impress selectors ahead of the domestic season.
DPL 2026 Squads
Central Delhi Kings
Kuldip Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vansh Bedi, Divij Mehra, Money Grewal, Jonty Sidhu, Aayush Kumar, Vedant Sehwag, Yatish Singh, Yugal Saini, Aditya Bhandari, Siddharth Joon, Keshav Dabas, Aatrey Tripathi, Arun Pundir, Aryaveer Kohli, Gavnish Khurana, Jasvir Sehrawat, Tejas Baroka, Ojasdeep Singh, Samarth Singh, Rahul, Abhishek Kumar Yadav, Prathmesh Singh, Jai Sharma.
East Delhi Riders
Simarjeet Singh, Mayank Yadav, Mayank Rawat, Arpit Rana, Dhruv Kaushik, Rounak Waghela, Hardik Sharma, Sujal Rajiv Singh, Tanmay Chaudhary, Aradhya Chawla, Rohan Parchanda, Vansh Jetly, Yashwardhan Oberai, Deepak Punia, Ashish Meena, Kavya Gupta, Rohit Yadav, Vaibhav Baisla, Uday Chawla, Sunny Rawal, Suryansh Raina, Ankit Kumar, Vansh Mehra, Suryakant Chauhan, Harsh Bhardwaj.
New Delhi Tigers
Himmat Singh, Prince Yadav, Hritik Shokeen, Rahul Chaudhary, Lakshay Thareja, Vaibhav Rawal, Atulya Pandey, Dhruv Bindra, Laxman, Pradyuman Sanan, Aaryan Sharma, Keshav R. Singh, Manish Sehrawat, Parikshit Singh Bhati, Parth Kr. Bali, Shivam Gupta, Varun Vanjani, Tanuj Pawar, Rishabh Sharma, Revaant Rakyan, Saurabh Gupta, Yashjeet, Ayush Tanwar, Aditya Paweriya, Dev Chaudhary.
North Delhi Strikers
Harshit Rana, Sarthak Ranjan, Pranav Rajvanshi, Vaibhav Kandpal, Aayush Singh, Akhil Chaudhary, Arnav Bugga, Kirit Kaushik, Saurabh Deswal, Yash Bhatia, Parnit Tiwari, Prikshit Sehrawat, Arjun Rapria, Kaushal Suman, Vikas Dixit, Yash Dabas, Mayank Dagar, Bharat Sindhwani, Ajay Yadav, Anant Jain, Gaurav Sabharwal, Nikhil Kumar.
Outer Delhi Warriors
Navdeep Saini, Priyansh Arya, Aryan Rana, Harsh Tyagi, Shivam Sharma, Siddhant Sharma, Anant S. Sareen, Dhanya Nakra, Mohit Panwar, Saksham Gahlot, Shaurya Malik, Aman Chaudhary, Rushal Saini, Yajas Sharma, Dhruv Singh, Rishab Drall, Aditya Sharma, Akshay Saini, Monu Shukla, Pratham Saluja, Sammar Kohar, Garvit Grover, Shivam Bhan, Deepanshu Phore, Aditya Yadav.
Purani Dilli 6
Anuj Rawat, Digvesh Rathi, Lalit Yadav, Rohan Rana, Samarth Seth, Dev Lakra, Kush Nagpal, Mohak Kumar, Rajneesh Dadar, Udhav Mohan, Prince Mishra, Yug Gupta, Aditya Malhotra, Ajay Ahlawat, Gaurav Saroha, Kabir Sachdeva, Pankaj Jaswal, Yash Kumar, Aryan Gaur, Aditya Verma, Ashwini Chillar, Lakshay Verma, Harshvardhan Phogat, Vanam Aggarwal, Arjun Rexwal.
South Delhi Superstarz
Ayush Badoni, Tejasvi Dahiya, Sanat Sangwan, Sumit Kumar, Sumit Mathur, Pranshu Vijayran, Aman Bharti, Divansh Rawat, Karan Garg, Pranav Pant, Anmol Sharma, Vivek Kumar Tiwari, Adviteeya Sinha, Ankur Kaushik, Anshuman Hooda, Deepanshu Gulia, Ekansh Dobal, Sagar Tanwar, Vision Panchal, Yamit Sehrawat, Ankit Dabas, Tushar Duggal, Kartik Yadav, Rishabh Sharma, Raghav Agarwal.
West Delhi Lions
Nitish Rana, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ayush Doseja, Manan Bhardwaj, Mayank Gusain, Aaryavir Sehwag, Ankit Rajesh Kumar, Dhruv Kumar Chumbak, Krish Yadav, Ravneet Tanwar, Rudra Dev Yadav, Aarav Garg, Shubham Dubey, Ajay Rana, Anirudh Chowdhary, Hiten Dalal, Jitesh Singh, Tishant Dabla, Vikas Rana, Bhanu Yadav, Sombir Sheokand, Yash Bansal, Avinash Singh Manhas, Khushhal Yadav.
Debayan Bhattacharyya is a seasoned sports journalist and digital media professional, currently serving as the Chief Sub Editor at ITV Digital (NewsX). A true Football-Fanatic Bong, his professional journey began at Zee Media, where he kicked off his career as a Sub-Editor for the sports team at India.com and CricketCountry. His ability to blend insightful analysis with rapid-fire news delivery soon led him to Times Network, where he served as a Senior Copy Editor for Times Now. Before his current role at NewsX, Debayan spent a significant tenure at OneIndia’s MyKhel as a Senior Sub Editor.
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