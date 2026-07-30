Delhi Premier League 2026 Kicks Off On July 31: Full Schedule, Squads, Captains And Live Streaming Details- All You Need To Know

The third edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) is set to get underway on Friday, July 31, with another exciting month of T20 cricket at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Featuring eight franchises and several established domestic stars alongside emerging talent, the tournament promises to be a major platform for Delhi’s next generation of cricketers.

All 57 matches of the competition will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with the grand final scheduled for August 30. Every team will face the other seven sides twice during the league stage before the top four progress to the playoffs.

The knockout phase will follow a format similar to the Indian Premier League (IPL). The top two teams after the league stage will contest Qualifier 1, with the winner advancing directly to the final. The remaining playoff matches will determine the second finalist.

The tournament opens with an intriguing clash between Central Delhi Kings and Purani Dilli 6. Central Delhi will be captained by India’s 2022 Under-19 World Cup-winning skipper Yash Dhull, while former Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter and current Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat will lead Purani Dilli 6.

Speaking ahead of the season opener, Rawat expressed confidence in his team’s balance.

“It is an honour to captain Purani Dilli 6. We have assembled a balanced squad with a good mix of experienced and young players. The atmosphere around the league is fantastic, and we are looking forward to playing in front of our home fans. The aim is to play positive cricket and give our best in every match.”

Dhull believes the league continues to provide an excellent pathway for Delhi’s young cricketers.

“The DPL provides a wonderful platform for Delhi’s cricketers to showcase their talent. We have built a strong unit, and the goal is to play fearless cricket while maintaining consistency throughout the tournament.”

Several IPL stars will feature across the eight franchises. The competition boasts names such as Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Nitish Rana, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Lalit Yadav, Simarjeet Singh, Priyansh Arya, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Himmat Singh and Hritik Shokeen, adding further quality to the tournament.

The participating teams are Central Delhi Kings, East Delhi Riders, New Delhi Tigers, North Delhi Strikers, Outer Delhi Warriors, Purani Dilli 6, South Delhi Superstarz and West Delhi Lions.

DPL 2026 Live Streaming Details

Fans can watch every match of the 2026 Delhi Premier League live on the FanCode app and website. With a packed schedule, high-quality domestic talent and several IPL regulars in action, another entertaining edition of the DPL is expected as players battle for silverware and the opportunity to impress selectors ahead of the domestic season.