Delhi Premier League Opening Ceremony 2026: Timing, Performers, Live Streaming, Venue — All You Need to Know

Delhi Premier League 2026 Opening Ceremony: The third season of Delhi Premier League (DPL) will start with an impressive opening ceremony organized at the legendary Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on July 31. After two amazing editions, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) plans for the 2026 edition to be grander, with a star-studded entertainment concert preceding the first game of the tournament. Cricket enthusiasts visiting the venue will enjoy a nice combination of music and dance with cricket, as the opening ceremony formally introduces the next month-long T20 festival with top domestic talent from Delhi.

Delhi Premier League 2026 Opening Ceremony: Date and Time

The DPL 2026 will officially inaugurate on July 31 (Friday) with festivities at the Arun Jaitley Stadium located in New Delhi as its venue. From promotional materials that have been published ahead of this, we can see that the main event’s time set is 5:30 PM IST and the gates of the stadium will open at 5 PM IST.

The celebrations after the opening will be highlighted with the very first game between the Central Delhi Kings and New Delhi Tigers.

Who Will Perform at the DPL 2026 Opening Ceremony?

The first match will have live performances from popular Punjabi singer Sukhbir & Punjabi playback singer Sunanda Sharma during the opening ceremony. Through the promotional films launched by the franchise, the league has already made it official that the two artists will be part of the season’s launch. The show will start with the acts of the two artists. The performance will also bring about a fun way for the fans to kick off the tournament.

Delhi Premier League 2026 Opening Ceremony: Venue Details

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi has been chosen as the site for the inauguration ceremony and the launch of the first season at one of India’s ancient cricket venues. Besides being one of India’s cricket ground heritage sites, Arun Jaitley Stadium also acts as the DDCA ground. The venue has, over the years, played host to plenty of international cricket matches as well as the IPL matches.

Where to Watch Delhi Premier League 2026 Opening Ceremony Live?

Fans who can’t be at the event can see the DPL 2026 online. FanCode is the official digital broadcasting partner for the tournament. This means all games will be available on their site and app throughout the season.

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