Chennai team lost to Rajasthan by 16 runs in the second league match after winning the first match of the league from Mumbai. Surely, Chennai players will be able to play well in this match. In the last two matches, only Plessis played in the entire team. Now other batsmen will also have to play hard.

In the Delhi team, only M Stoinis, S Iyer and R Pant were able to score properly in batting. No other batsmen could even cross the double-digit mark. The bowling was almost fine. All Bowlers collectively took wickets. Some changes are possible in the team. In this match, players will have to play more carefully.

Details of Delhi vs Chennai: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:

The 7th match of the T20 tournament pits Delhi against Chennai which starts on Friday, September 25th at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Probable XI: Delhi S Iyer, S Dhawan, M Stoinis, A Rahane, R Pant, R Ashwin, K Rabada, I Sharma, A Patel, A Carey, A Mishra

Top Picks for Delhi: S Iyer, S Dhawan, M Stoinis, R Pant, A Patel

Probable XI: Chennai M Dhonii, M Vijay, S Watson, K Jadhav, F du Plessis, A Rayudu, R Jadeja, S Curran, L Ngidi, P Chawla, D Chahar Top Picks for Chennai: M Dhonnii, S Watson, F du Plessis, L Ngidi, A Rayudu.

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – M Dhonnii

Batsman – F du Plessis, S Watson, S Iyer, S Dhawan

All Rounder – R Jadeja, S Curran, M Stoinis

Bowler – L Ngidi, K Rabada, D Chahar

Best Captain Picks – F du Plessis, S Iyer

Best Vice Captain Picks – M Dhonnii, M Stoinis

