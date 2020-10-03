Details of Delhi vs Kolkata: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions: The 16th match of the T20 tournament pits Delhi against Kolkata which starts on Saturday, October 3rd at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Delhi team has won two of the three matches played in the league. The batting of the team is fine, no one has played special in bowling. The glow from Captain Iyer’s bat is not yet visible, which is present in him.

Kolkata’s team has also won only two of the three matches played in the league. The team’s batsmen are playing normally, but now the bowlers are performing well. This match will be an equal match.

Probable XI: Delhi S Iyer, S Dhawan, M Stoinis, R Pant, A Rahane, R Ashwin, K Rabada, A Patel, P Shaw, A Carey, A Nortje

Top Picks for Delhi: S Iyer, S Dhawan, M Stoinis, R Pant, R Ashwin

Probable XI: Kolkata D Karthik, E Morgan, S Gill, K Nagarkoti, A Russell, K Yadav, P Cummins, N Rana, S Mavi, V Chakravarthy, S Narine

Top Picks for Kolkata: D Karthik, E Morgan, S Gill, A Russell, S Mavi

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – D Karthik

Batsman – S Iyer, S Dhawan, E Morgan, S Gill, P Shaw

All Rounder – A Russell, M Stoinis

Bowler – R Ashwin, K Rabada, S Mavi

Best Captain Picks – S Iyer, S Gill

Best Vice-Captain Picks – A Russell, D Karthik

