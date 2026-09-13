Delhi Weather Rain Alert for IND vs AFG 1st T20I Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at Arun Jaitley Stadium

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: India’s most anticipated first T20 game with Afghanistan’s national cricket team, yet the match may be affected due to the weather conditions in Delhi, where IMD has predicted a combination of thunderstorms and lightning on September 13. Despite the grey skies, cricket lovers will gather at Arun Jaitley Stadium to witness what they hope will be a fully competitive match.

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Delhi Current Weather Conditions

Sunday mornings brought cloud cover and the feeling of the wet air hanging in Delhi. Many areas of the city had been hit by light rain on the weekend. IMD has reported that the very light to light rains in the last 24 hours have brought thunderstorms plus lightning flashes.

With humidity levels remaining high, the capital is getting all foggy and cloudy weather. Weather is usually hot by late afternoon in September, but this one has kept things reasonably cool for the time being, and if the clouds get low enough, the day could still bring a few more showers in the evening hours.

IND vs AFG: Delhi Weather Forecast For Today’s 1st T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium

The weather on Sunday is expected to be mainly cloudy with the possibility of light rain and thunderstorms. Multiple sources anticipate heavy rains that could prevent players from continuing their game in the evening hours when the match is scheduled to proceed. A weather report even suggested the existence of a substantial chance of precipitation on the playing surface during the time of the game, giving rise to worry about possible delays, interruptions, or even a shortened contest. A total washout hasn’t become a likelihood just yet, but rain and thunderstorms will still pose major dangers.

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report And Ground Conditions

Located in a cricket-friendly city, Arun Jaitley Stadium is a ground that favors batsmen. The ground is characterized by its small boundaries and a quick outfield. Matches played here are generally high-scoring, in particular in T20 cricket, though maybe a recent rain may have dampened the field and provided seamers at least for some early overs.

As the match progresses, spinners should also come into play. Besides, dew is a key factor that is generally prevalent in Delhi during evening matches. It’s quite likely that captains who win the toss will prefer to bowl first, to get the most out of any early movement and to avoid bowling under wet conditions later in the night.

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