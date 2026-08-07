LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Delhi Weather Forecast Today: Will Rain Disrupt East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions DPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

Delhi Weather Forecast Today: Will Rain Disrupt East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions DPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

Persistent monsoon showers are set to continue over Delhi on Friday, August 7, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the national capital. After heavy rainfall caused widespread waterlogging across Delhi-NCR on Thursday, the weather department has also warned of a low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of the city over the next 24 hours. The adverse weather could significantly impact the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 fixtures scheduled at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Delhi Weather Aug 7: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in DPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Here Are All Details
Delhi Weather Aug 7: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in DPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Here Are All Details

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Fri 2026-08-07 11:48 IST

Delhi Weather Aug 7: Persistent monsoon showers are set to continue over Delhi on Friday, August 7, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the national capital. After heavy rainfall caused widespread waterlogging across Delhi-NCR on Thursday, the weather department has also warned of a low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of the city over the next 24 hours. The adverse weather could significantly impact the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 fixtures scheduled at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Will Rain Affect DPL 2026 Matches Today?

With steady rain forecast throughout Friday and waterlogging reported across several parts of Delhi, there remains a strong possibility that the DPL 2026 matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium could be affected. The scheduled fixtures for the day are East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions and Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers.

You Might Be Interested In

If persistent rain prevents any play and the matches are abandoned without a result, both teams involved in each fixture are expected to receive one point each, in accordance with the tournament playing conditions.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Delhi

The India Meteorological Department has placed Delhi under a yellow alert for Friday, August 7, forecasting continued rainfall across the city. According to the IMD, the ongoing active monsoon conditions are likely to bring intermittent spells of rain along with thunderstorms in several areas of the national capital.

In its forecast valid until 11:30 AM on Friday, the IMD also warned of a low to moderate flash flood risk over a few watersheds and low-lying neighbourhoods, urging residents to remain cautious as waterlogging may continue to disrupt normal life.

DPL 2026 Matches Scheduled for August 7

  • East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions
  • Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers

Will the Matches Be Played?

While the final decision will depend on the weather conditions and the state of the outfield closer to match time, the forecast suggests that rain could play a major role once again. Fans and teams will be hoping for a break in the weather, but if conditions remain unsuitable for play, both DPL 2026 fixtures could end in a no-result with each side earning one point.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Weather Forecast Today: Will Rain Disrupt East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions DPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium?
Tags: dpl 2026

RELATED News

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Conor McGregor Shares Major Injury Update After Successful Knee Surgery; When Will UFC Legend Return?

Caribbean Premier League 2026: CPL T20 Schedule, Live Streaming, Teams, Venues, Fixtures And All You Need to Know

Who Won The Allan Border Medal 2026? Australia Opener Becomes Fifth Player to Achieve Rare Consecutive Feat

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Dates, Schedule, Teams, Venues, Live Streaming Details, Format And All You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

KuhlTherm launches Indigenous Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centres; Unveils India’s first state-of-the-art Testing and Verification Lab in Ahmedabad

Awsum Launches Its Frozen Dessert Range on Quick Commerce, Bringing Bakery-Grade Cheesecakes and a Molten-Core Lava Cake to India in Minutes

7 Car Myths You Should Stop Believing

India’s AI Travel Couple, FramesNFlights by Glido Labs, Crosses 100K Followers, Showing That Great Content Beats the AI vs Human Debate

Sawan 2026: Which Abhishek Pleases Lord Shiva The Most?

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

“Islamic NATO”? Turkiye, Saudi Arabia And Pakistan Sign Joint Defence Pact: What It Means

Who Was Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja? The Real-Life Hero Behind Siddharth’s Operation Safed Sagar

Why Are Cold Drinks Banned In Parliament? The 2003 Report That Sparked The Decision

Delhi Weather Forecast Today: Will Rain Disrupt East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions DPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Weather Forecast Today: Will Rain Disrupt East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions DPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Weather Forecast Today: Will Rain Disrupt East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions DPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium?
Delhi Weather Forecast Today: Will Rain Disrupt East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions DPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium?
Delhi Weather Forecast Today: Will Rain Disrupt East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions DPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium?
Delhi Weather Forecast Today: Will Rain Disrupt East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions DPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

QUICK LINKS