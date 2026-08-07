Delhi Weather Forecast Today: Will Rain Disrupt East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions DPL 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

Delhi Weather Aug 7: Persistent monsoon showers are set to continue over Delhi on Friday, August 7, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the national capital. After heavy rainfall caused widespread waterlogging across Delhi-NCR on Thursday, the weather department has also warned of a low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of the city over the next 24 hours. The adverse weather could significantly impact the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 fixtures scheduled at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Will Rain Affect DPL 2026 Matches Today?

With steady rain forecast throughout Friday and waterlogging reported across several parts of Delhi, there remains a strong possibility that the DPL 2026 matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium could be affected. The scheduled fixtures for the day are East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions and Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers.

If persistent rain prevents any play and the matches are abandoned without a result, both teams involved in each fixture are expected to receive one point each, in accordance with the tournament playing conditions.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Delhi

The India Meteorological Department has placed Delhi under a yellow alert for Friday, August 7, forecasting continued rainfall across the city. According to the IMD, the ongoing active monsoon conditions are likely to bring intermittent spells of rain along with thunderstorms in several areas of the national capital.

In its forecast valid until 11:30 AM on Friday, the IMD also warned of a low to moderate flash flood risk over a few watersheds and low-lying neighbourhoods, urging residents to remain cautious as waterlogging may continue to disrupt normal life.

DPL 2026 Matches Scheduled for August 7

East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers

Will the Matches Be Played?

While the final decision will depend on the weather conditions and the state of the outfield closer to match time, the forecast suggests that rain could play a major role once again. Fans and teams will be hoping for a break in the weather, but if conditions remain unsuitable for play, both DPL 2026 fixtures could end in a no-result with each side earning one point.