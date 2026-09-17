Delhi Weather Today: Will Rain Spoil India’s Whitewash Bid Against Afghanistan? Check Latest Forecast Ahead of IND vs AFG 3rd T20I

Delhi Weather Update Today, Sep 17: India have already secured the T20I series against Afghanistan with a 2-0 lead after winning both matches by seven wickets. The two teams will now meet in the third and final T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday (Sep 17). While India will look to complete a series whitewash, the contest will also provide an opportunity for the team management to test its bench strength, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi among the players waiting for a chance. Here are all the latest updates, including today’s match details and Delhi weather forecast.

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Match Details

Match: India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I

India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I Date: Thursday, September 17, 2026

Thursday, September 17, 2026 Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Series: India lead the three-match series 2-0

India lead the three-match series 2-0 India’s Previous Results: Won both T20Is by seven wickets

India Have Won Both T20Is by Seven Wickets So Far

India have dominated the T20I series against Afghanistan so far, winning both matches by seven wickets. With the series already secured, the final game is expected to be an opportunity for several players to prove themselves ahead of future assignments.

Captain Shreyas Iyer indicated after the second T20I that the Indian management could rotate the squad and give some of the players waiting on the sidelines valuable time in the middle. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is among those who could be in contention for an opportunity in the series finale on home soil.

Can Rain Stop India From Inflicting a Whitewash?

The weather could play a role in the third T20I as Delhi is expected to experience unsettled conditions on Thursday. Rain and thunderstorms have been forecast for the national capital, while strong winds could also accompany the weather system.

Rain and Storm Warning for Delhi

According to the forecast, Delhi could witness heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on September 17. The national capital may experience periods of rain along with strong winds, potentially creating challenging conditions for commuters and outdoor activities.

Wind speeds could reach 50-60 kmph in parts of the region. The combination of rain, thunderstorms and strong winds could lead to significant changes in weather conditions through the day.

Delhi Temperature to Remain at 24-31°C

Despite the rain and storm warning, temperatures in Delhi are expected to remain moderate. The maximum temperature is forecast to reach around 31°C, while the minimum temperature could remain around 24°C.

Delhi Weather Update on September 17

People travelling or heading outdoors in Delhi on Thursday should remain alert to changing weather conditions, particularly the possibility of rain, thunderstorms and strong winds. Commuters could face disruptions during periods of heavy rainfall.

The key weather figures for September 17 are a maximum temperature of 31°C, minimum temperature of 24°C and wind speeds of up to 50-60 kmph. The unsettled conditions could be a factor for the India vs Afghanistan third T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.