LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Delhi Weather Today: Will Rain Spoil India’s Whitewash Bid Against Afghanistan? Check Latest Forecast Ahead of IND vs AFG 3rd T20I

Delhi Weather Today: Will Rain Spoil India’s Whitewash Bid Against Afghanistan? Check Latest Forecast Ahead of IND vs AFG 3rd T20I

India and Afghanistan will meet in the third and final T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, September 17, with India eyeing a 3-0 series whitewash. Rain and thunderstorms remain a weather concern, although forecasts suggest conditions could improve around match time. Here are the latest Delhi weather updates, match details and rain forecast for IND vs AFG 3rd T20I.

Delhi Weather Update Today, Sep 17: Can Rain Stop India From Inflicting Whitewash on Afghanistan? Check All Updates Ahead on India vs Afghanistan
Delhi Weather Update Today, Sep 17: Can Rain Stop India From Inflicting Whitewash on Afghanistan? Check All Updates Ahead on India vs Afghanistan

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 13:18 IST

Delhi Weather Update Today, Sep 17: India have already secured the T20I series against Afghanistan with a 2-0 lead after winning both matches by seven wickets. The two teams will now meet in the third and final T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday (Sep 17). While India will look to complete a series whitewash, the contest will also provide an opportunity for the team management to test its bench strength, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi among the players waiting for a chance. Here are all the latest updates, including today’s match details and Delhi weather forecast.

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Match Details

  • Match: India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I
  • Date: Thursday, September 17, 2026
  • Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
  • Series: India lead the three-match series 2-0
  • India’s Previous Results: Won both T20Is by seven wickets

India Have Won Both T20Is by Seven Wickets So Far

India have dominated the T20I series against Afghanistan so far, winning both matches by seven wickets. With the series already secured, the final game is expected to be an opportunity for several players to prove themselves ahead of future assignments.

You Might Be Interested In

Captain Shreyas Iyer indicated after the second T20I that the Indian management could rotate the squad and give some of the players waiting on the sidelines valuable time in the middle. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is among those who could be in contention for an opportunity in the series finale on home soil.

Can Rain Stop India From Inflicting a Whitewash?

The weather could play a role in the third T20I as Delhi is expected to experience unsettled conditions on Thursday. Rain and thunderstorms have been forecast for the national capital, while strong winds could also accompany the weather system.

Rain and Storm Warning for Delhi

According to the forecast, Delhi could witness heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on September 17. The national capital may experience periods of rain along with strong winds, potentially creating challenging conditions for commuters and outdoor activities.

Wind speeds could reach 50-60 kmph in parts of the region. The combination of rain, thunderstorms and strong winds could lead to significant changes in weather conditions through the day.

Delhi Temperature to Remain at 24-31°C

Despite the rain and storm warning, temperatures in Delhi are expected to remain moderate. The maximum temperature is forecast to reach around 31°C, while the minimum temperature could remain around 24°C.

Delhi Weather Update on September 17

People travelling or heading outdoors in Delhi on Thursday should remain alert to changing weather conditions, particularly the possibility of rain, thunderstorms and strong winds. Commuters could face disruptions during periods of heavy rainfall.

The key weather figures for September 17 are a maximum temperature of 31°C, minimum temperature of 24°C and wind speeds of up to 50-60 kmph. The unsettled conditions could be a factor for the India vs Afghanistan third T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Weather Today: Will Rain Spoil India’s Whitewash Bid Against Afghanistan? Check Latest Forecast Ahead of IND vs AFG 3rd T20I
Tags: IND vs AFG

RELATED News

IND vs AFG: Ishan Kishan’s ‘Firstly, Bismillah Ir-Rahman Ir-Rahim’ Answer Leaves Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma in Splits | WATCH Video

Manchester United Suffer Historic Old Trafford Defeat as Brighton Advance to R4 of EFL Cup; To Face Man City Next | Check Full Draw

Premier League: Who is American Businessman Todd Boehly? Meet Former Chelsea Owner Who Sold His Stake – Check Age, Net Worth and More

Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores 100th Goal for Inter Miami, Helps David Beckham-Owned Franchise Win 2026 Campeones Cup

Lionel Messi Wins Record 48th Trophy as Inter Miami Win Campeones Cup, Continue Silverware Streak for Fourth Consecutive Season

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Weather Today: Will Rain Spoil India’s Whitewash Bid Against Afghanistan? Check Latest Forecast Ahead of IND vs AFG 3rd T20I

‘Let Her Live’: Pakistani Actor Ali Zafar Supports Katrina Kaif Over Body-Shaming, Why He Urged Men To Self-Reflect?

Gurugram Hit And Run: Biker Sia Contested 2022 Delhi Civic Polls On AAP Ticket, Declared Rs 45.67 Lakh Assets

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 17-09-2026 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN-641 Thursday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Rise & Fall Season 2: First 4 Contestants Revealed As Virender Sehwag Takes Charge — Here’s Who Is Entering The Game

‘Sex Toys’ Or Personal Wellness Products? What Calcutta HC Will Decide On Customs Import Case

Patients, Caregivers, Mental Health Professionals And NGOs Get Representation In Punjab’s Strengthened Mental Health Authority

Wife Dragged 10 Feet By Bike In Front Of Husband, Dies; Accused Caught After 96 Hours

Why Did Air India Express Crew Delay Mandatory Alcohol Check By 2 Hours? 4 Pilots, 4 Cabin Crew Suspended For 3 Months

Why Did Sobhita Dhulipala Leave Home At 16? Actor’s Shocking Revelation About Growing Up In Telugu States

Delhi Weather Today: Will Rain Spoil India’s Whitewash Bid Against Afghanistan? Check Latest Forecast Ahead of IND vs AFG 3rd T20I

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Weather Today: Will Rain Spoil India’s Whitewash Bid Against Afghanistan? Check Latest Forecast Ahead of IND vs AFG 3rd T20I

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Weather Today: Will Rain Spoil India’s Whitewash Bid Against Afghanistan? Check Latest Forecast Ahead of IND vs AFG 3rd T20I
Delhi Weather Today: Will Rain Spoil India’s Whitewash Bid Against Afghanistan? Check Latest Forecast Ahead of IND vs AFG 3rd T20I
Delhi Weather Today: Will Rain Spoil India’s Whitewash Bid Against Afghanistan? Check Latest Forecast Ahead of IND vs AFG 3rd T20I
Delhi Weather Today: Will Rain Spoil India’s Whitewash Bid Against Afghanistan? Check Latest Forecast Ahead of IND vs AFG 3rd T20I
Delhi Weather Today: Will Rain Spoil India’s Whitewash Bid Against Afghanistan? Check Latest Forecast Ahead of IND vs AFG 3rd T20I

QUICK LINKS