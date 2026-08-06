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Home > Sports News > Delhi Weather Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in DPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Here Are All Details

Delhi Weather Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in DPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Here Are All Details

The Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 could face major disruption on Thursday, August 6, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall across Delhi-NCR as active monsoon conditions continue to affect large parts of northern India. Two DPL 2026 fixtures — South Delhi Superstarz vs Outer Delhi Warriors and New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 — are scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, but persistent rain could significantly impact play. If either match is abandoned without a result, both teams are expected to receive one point each.

Delhi Weather Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in DPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Here Are All Details
Delhi Weather Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in DPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Here Are All Details

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 12:31 IST

Delhi Weather Today: The Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 could face major disruption on Thursday, August 6, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall across Delhi-NCR as active monsoon conditions continue to affect large parts of northern India. Two DPL 2026 fixtures — South Delhi Superstarz vs Outer Delhi Warriors and New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 — are scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, but persistent rain could significantly impact play. If either match is abandoned without a result, both teams are expected to receive one point each.

The IMD has predicted widespread rainfall over Delhi and adjoining regions due to an active monsoon trough stretching from Sri Ganganagar to Mizoram, along with multiple cyclonic circulations over northern and eastern India and the influence of a western disturbance. These weather systems are expected to trigger moderate to heavy showers across the national capital throughout the day.

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Will Rain Affect DPL 2026 Matches Today?

The weather forecast suggests there is a strong possibility of rain interruptions during both DPL matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Although the venue has a modern drainage system capable of clearing water quickly after brief showers, continuous or heavy rainfall could delay the start of play or even force the abandonment of one or both matches.

With crucial points at stake as the league stage progresses, both South Delhi Superstarz, Outer Delhi Warriors, New Delhi Tigers and Purani Dilli 6 will be hoping the weather improves enough for a full contest. However, fans should be prepared for possible delays if rain persists over the capital.

Delhi Weather Forecast for August 6

According to the IMD, Delhi is expected to witness cloudy skies accompanied by intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rainfall throughout Thursday. The department has also warned that heavy showers may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and temporary traffic disruptions across parts of the city. Similar rainfall activity has also been forecast for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and several other states as the southwest monsoon remains active across the country.

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Delhi Weather Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in DPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Here Are All Details
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Delhi Weather Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in DPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Here Are All Details

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Delhi Weather Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in DPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Here Are All Details
Delhi Weather Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in DPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Here Are All Details
Delhi Weather Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in DPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Here Are All Details
Delhi Weather Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in DPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Here Are All Details

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