LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Delhi Weather Update Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IND vs AFG 2nd T20I? Check All Updates Ahead on India vs Afghanistan

Delhi Weather Update Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IND vs AFG 2nd T20I? Check All Updates Ahead on India vs Afghanistan

Delhi Weather Update Today: India will face Afghanistan in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday (Sep 15). With India leading the series 1-0 after a dominant victory in the opening match, weather conditions in the national capital will be closely watched ahead of the contest. Here are all the latest updates on the Delhi weather and the possibility of rain affecting the India vs Afghanistan second T20I.

Delhi weather today, Delhi Weather Update Today, Delhi weather update September 15 2026, Delhi weather forecast, Delhi rain forecast, Delhi rain today, Delhi weather today
Delhi weather today, Delhi Weather Update Today, Delhi weather update September 15 2026, Delhi weather forecast, Delhi rain forecast, Delhi rain today, Delhi weather today

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 09:13 IST

Delhi Weather Update Today: India will face Afghanistan in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday (Sep 15). With India leading the series 1-0 after a dominant victory in the opening match, weather conditions in the national capital will be closely watched ahead of the contest. Here are all the latest updates on the Delhi weather and the possibility of rain affecting the India vs Afghanistan second T20I.

Will Rain play spoilsport in IND vs AFG 2nd T20I?

Delhi is currently 30°C and sunny, with temperatures expected to reach a high of 33°C later today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast developing scattered thunderstorms, with the chance of rain increasing up to 50% by the early afternoon. The possibility of rain and thunderstorms could therefore be a concern for the India vs Afghanistan second T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

You Might Be Interested In

While the current conditions are sunny, the forecast indicates a growing possibility of showers and thunderstorms as the day progresses. Fans will be hoping that any adverse weather remains brief and does not cause significant interruptions to Tuesday evening’s fixture.

What Happened in the First T20I Between India and Afghanistan?

India registered a convincing seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. With the win, India took a 1-0 lead in the series and moved within one victory of sealing the contest.

After opting to field first, India restricted Afghanistan to 156/8, with Azmatullah Omarzai producing a fighting unbeaten 64. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the Indian bowlers, finishing with impressive figures of 3/19.

India’s chase was dominated by Abhishek Sharma, who smashed 82 off just 32 balls, including seven fours and seven sixes. Ishan Kishan provided excellent support with 42 off 33 balls, hitting five fours and a six. The pair added 121 runs for the second wicket as India completed the chase in just 13.4 overs.

India initially lost Sanju Samson for 10 off eight balls, with Azmatullah Omarzai inducing a false shot that was caught by Darwish Rasooli at deep square leg. However, Abhishek continued his attacking approach and reached his 12th T20I fifty in only 22 balls.

Abhishek also completed 6,000 T20 runs during his explosive innings, becoming the second-fastest batter to reach the milestone in terms of balls faced. He and Ishan then continued to attack Afghanistan’s bowling attack, with India reaching 100 runs in just 8.2 overs.

The 121-run partnership was eventually broken by Mohammed Nabi, who dismissed Abhishek for 82 off 32 balls. India were 139/2 after 11 overs at that stage, but the hosts comfortably completed the chase to win by seven wickets.

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Match Details

  • Match: India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I
  • Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026
  • Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM IST

What Is at Stake in the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I?

India need one more victory to take an unassailable 2-0 lead and clinch the three-match T20I series. Afghanistan, meanwhile, must win the second T20I to level the series and force a decider in Thursday’s final match.

Where to Watch India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live on TV?

The India vs Afghanistan second T20I will be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 5, with coverage available in both SD and HD.

How to Watch India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan second T20I on the FanCode app and website.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Weather Update Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IND vs AFG 2nd T20I? Check All Updates Ahead on India vs Afghanistan
Tags: home-hero-pos-5IND vs AFG

RELATED News

WWE RAW Preview: Roman Reigns Set For World Title Defence, MITB Qualification Matches To Begin | Full Match Card, Start Time And Live Streaming Details

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out, Ravi Bishnoi to Replace Him? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Sanju Samson? India’s Predicted XI

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: Kranti Gaud Fined And Issued Demerit Point After Send-Off To Sri Lankan Opener

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out With Injury In Massive Blow To Team India

Asaduddin Owaisi Questions India-Pakistan Cricket Ties After Mohsin Naqvi Trophy Row: ‘Why Are You Playing With Them?’

LATEST NEWS

19-Minute Viral MMS: Did The Leaked Video Lead To A Woman Taking Her Life? Here’s What We Know

Delhi Weather Update Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IND vs AFG 2nd T20I? Check All Updates Ahead on India vs Afghanistan

Amitabh Bachchan’s Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Tracks Every Rupee Spent At Home — The Reason Goes Back To Shweta Bachchan’s Own Money Mistakes

Unnao: Bahu Accuses Sasur Of Obscene Acts, Repeated Pressure For Physical Relations And Death Threats, Know Full Story

Disha Salian Case: ‘I Have Never Met Her or Aditya Thackeray,’ Sooraj Pancholi Breaks Silence — Why Is His Name Being Linked To The CBI Probe?

Ghaziabad Cafe Owner Alleges ‘Goonda Tax’, Rs 50,000 Demand, Vandalism And Assault By 4 HRD Activists; Watch

‘Don’t Think Gurugram Is Safe For Women’: New Rider’s-Eye Video Shows Shows Car Hitting Woman Biker From Behind

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 39: Rs 279 Crore And Counting! Has The Rs 2 Crore Film Now Beaten Mirzapur?

Ramya Krishnan Birthday: Women Fell At Her Feet For One Role, Fans Threw Slippers At Her For Another — What Happened?

Who Is Sanchita Pradhan Dey? Mamata Picks Teacher Linked To Recruitment Scam For Nandigram Bypoll

Delhi Weather Update Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IND vs AFG 2nd T20I? Check All Updates Ahead on India vs Afghanistan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Weather Update Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IND vs AFG 2nd T20I? Check All Updates Ahead on India vs Afghanistan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Weather Update Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IND vs AFG 2nd T20I? Check All Updates Ahead on India vs Afghanistan
Delhi Weather Update Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IND vs AFG 2nd T20I? Check All Updates Ahead on India vs Afghanistan
Delhi Weather Update Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IND vs AFG 2nd T20I? Check All Updates Ahead on India vs Afghanistan
Delhi Weather Update Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IND vs AFG 2nd T20I? Check All Updates Ahead on India vs Afghanistan
Delhi Weather Update Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IND vs AFG 2nd T20I? Check All Updates Ahead on India vs Afghanistan

QUICK LINKS