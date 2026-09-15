Delhi Weather Update Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IND vs AFG 2nd T20I? Check All Updates Ahead on India vs Afghanistan

Delhi Weather Update Today: India will face Afghanistan in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday (Sep 15). With India leading the series 1-0 after a dominant victory in the opening match, weather conditions in the national capital will be closely watched ahead of the contest. Here are all the latest updates on the Delhi weather and the possibility of rain affecting the India vs Afghanistan second T20I.

Will Rain play spoilsport in IND vs AFG 2nd T20I?

Delhi is currently 30°C and sunny, with temperatures expected to reach a high of 33°C later today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast developing scattered thunderstorms, with the chance of rain increasing up to 50% by the early afternoon. The possibility of rain and thunderstorms could therefore be a concern for the India vs Afghanistan second T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

While the current conditions are sunny, the forecast indicates a growing possibility of showers and thunderstorms as the day progresses. Fans will be hoping that any adverse weather remains brief and does not cause significant interruptions to Tuesday evening’s fixture.

What Happened in the First T20I Between India and Afghanistan?

India registered a convincing seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. With the win, India took a 1-0 lead in the series and moved within one victory of sealing the contest.

After opting to field first, India restricted Afghanistan to 156/8, with Azmatullah Omarzai producing a fighting unbeaten 64. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the Indian bowlers, finishing with impressive figures of 3/19.

India’s chase was dominated by Abhishek Sharma, who smashed 82 off just 32 balls, including seven fours and seven sixes. Ishan Kishan provided excellent support with 42 off 33 balls, hitting five fours and a six. The pair added 121 runs for the second wicket as India completed the chase in just 13.4 overs.

India initially lost Sanju Samson for 10 off eight balls, with Azmatullah Omarzai inducing a false shot that was caught by Darwish Rasooli at deep square leg. However, Abhishek continued his attacking approach and reached his 12th T20I fifty in only 22 balls.

Abhishek also completed 6,000 T20 runs during his explosive innings, becoming the second-fastest batter to reach the milestone in terms of balls faced. He and Ishan then continued to attack Afghanistan’s bowling attack, with India reaching 100 runs in just 8.2 overs.

The 121-run partnership was eventually broken by Mohammed Nabi, who dismissed Abhishek for 82 off 32 balls. India were 139/2 after 11 overs at that stage, but the hosts comfortably completed the chase to win by seven wickets.

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Match Details

Match: India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I

India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Tuesday, September 15, 2026 Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi Match Time: 7:30 PM IST

What Is at Stake in the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I?

India need one more victory to take an unassailable 2-0 lead and clinch the three-match T20I series. Afghanistan, meanwhile, must win the second T20I to level the series and force a decider in Thursday’s final match.

Where to Watch India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live on TV?

The India vs Afghanistan second T20I will be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 5, with coverage available in both SD and HD.

How to Watch India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan second T20I on the FanCode app and website.