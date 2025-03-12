DeMarcus Lawrence Exits Dallas, Joins Seahawks On Three-Year Deal

The Dallas Cowboys are parting ways with one of their longest-tenured stars, as four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence has signed a three-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks worth up to $42 million, with $18 million guaranteed, according to NFL Media reports. The move marks the end of an era for Lawrence in Dallas, where he spent 11 seasons after being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

During his time with the Cowboys, Lawrence became a key fixture on the defensive line, amassing 61.5 sacks and solidifying himself as one of the league’s premier pass rushers. However, his 2024 campaign was cut short after he suffered a foot injury in Week 4 during a “Thursday Night Football” matchup against the New York Giants. While there was initial speculation about a potential return later in the season, the Cowboys’ five-game losing streak ultimately eliminated them from playoff contention, leading Lawrence to shut things down for the year.

A dominant force

Despite posting just 27.5 sacks since 2019, Lawrence remains a dominant force against the run, making him a valuable addition to Seattle’s defensive unit. His ability to set the edge and contribute as a veteran leader will be instrumental for a Seahawks defense that ranked 11th in scoring last season, allowing 21.6 points per game.

Lawrence will be reuniting with defensive coordinator Aden Durde, who previously served as the Cowboys’ defensive line coach from 2021 to 2023. His arrival bolsters a Seahawks front that already features Pro Bowl edge rusher Leonard Williams, first-round rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, recently re-signed defensive tackle Jarran Reed, and veteran edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu. The addition of Lawrence further solidifies Seattle’s defensive line as one of the most formidable in the NFC.

The Cowboys’ decision to move on from Lawrence signals a shift in their defensive strategy as they look to reshape their roster ahead of the 2025 season. Meanwhile, the Seahawks continue to build a defense capable of competing at the highest level, and Lawrence’s experience and playmaking ability could prove to be a game-changer for their championship aspirations.

