Denmark Open 2026: Check India Squad, Full Schedule, First-Round Draws, Match Timings And Where To Watch Live In India

Denmark Open 2026: India will be represented across men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles and women’s doubles at the Denmark Open Super 750 in Odense, Denmark, from October 13 to 18. P. V. Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty are among the leading Indian names in the draw. Several other Indian shuttlers, including young talents Tanvi Sharma and Ayush Shetty, will also be looking to make their mark at the prestigious tournament.

The opening-round draw features a number of challenging matchups, with Lakshya set to face third seed Chou Tien Chen and the fifth-seeded Satwik-Chirag pairing taking on China’s He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu. Sindhu will begin her campaign against Germany’s Yvonne Li, while India’s women’s doubles pairs will also be in action.

With the tournament featuring some of the leading players on the BWF World Tour, Indian shuttlers will aim to progress through the rounds and compete for a place in the latter stages. Here is the complete Indian contingent, first-round opponents, tournament schedule and live streaming information.

Denmark Open 2026: Full Indian Squad

Men’s Singles

Lakshya Sen

Ayush Shetty

Kidambi Srikanth

Women’s Singles

P. V. Sindhu

Tanvi Sharma

Ashmita Chaliha

Devika Sihag

Unnati Hooda

Men’s Doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

Women’s Doubles

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand

Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda

India has no pair listed in the mixed doubles draw for this edition.

Denmark Open 2026: Indian Players’ First-Round Draw

Men’s Singles

Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei): Lakshya has drawn the tournament’s third seed.

Ayush Shetty vs Alwi Farhan (Indonesia): Ayush faces the Indonesian who defeated him at the World Championships.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Arnaud Merkle (France): The former Denmark Open champion begins against Merkle.

Women’s Singles

P. V. Sindhu vs Yvonne Li (Germany): Sindhu’s opening opponent is Li, following a change in the draw.

Tanvi Sharma vs Natsuki Nidaira (Japan): Tanvi enters after winning the Taipei Open in August.

Ashmita Chaliha vs Kaloyana Nalbantova (Bulgaria): Ashmita will look to build on her recent title-winning form.

Devika Sihag vs Pornpawee Chochuwong (Thailand): Devika faces the eighth seed.

Unnati Hooda vs Han Qian Xi (China): Unnati will aim to progress against her Chinese opponent.

Men’s Doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs He Ji Ting/Ren Xiang Yu (China): The fifth-seeded Indian pair begin their campaign against the Chinese duo.

Women’s Doubles

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Yan Fei Chen/Hsieh Pei Shan (Chinese Taipei)

Rutaparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda vs Bao Li Jing/Cao Zi Han (China): The Chinese pair are seeded sixth.

Denmark Open 2026: Full Tournament Schedule

The Denmark Open will take place at SJF Bank Arena in Odense. The tournament’s official daily schedule is as follows:

October 13, Tuesday: First round

October 14, Wednesday: First round

October 15, Thursday: Second round

October 16, Friday: Quarter-finals

October 17, Saturday: Semi-finals

October 18, Sunday: Finals

Play is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM local time on October 13 and 14, and at 9:00 AM on October 15. The quarter-finals begin at 11:00 AM on October 16, the semi-finals at 9:00 AM on October 17, and the finals at noon on October 18. These are session start times, not the confirmed start times for individual Indian matches.

Fans should check the official BWF order of play for each day to confirm the court, match order and estimated start time for their preferred Indian players.

Denmark Open 2026: Where To Watch Live In India?

Indian badminton fans can watch the Denmark Open 2026 through the FanCode app and website. Subscription or match-pass requirements may apply.

Fans can also follow draws, scores and the daily order of play through the official BWF tournament match centre.

Denmark Open 2026: Venue And Prize Money

Tournament: VICTOR Denmark Open 2026

Category: BWF World Tour Super 750

Dates: October 13–18, 2026

Venue: SJF Bank Arena, Odense, Denmark

Total Prize Money: USD 950,000