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Home > Sports News > Denmark Open 2026 LIVE Streaming: Kidambi Srikanth and Tanvi Sharma In Action Today | Check Full Schedule, IST Timings And Where To Watch

Denmark Open 2026 LIVE Streaming: Kidambi Srikanth and Tanvi Sharma In Action Today | Check Full Schedule, IST Timings And Where To Watch

Denmark Open 2026 LIVE Streaming: Kidambi Srikanth, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, Ashmita Chaliha and Tanvi Sharma will be in action in the Round of 16 on October 15. Check the complete Indian players’ schedule, match timings in IST, opponents and official live-streaming details for the Denmark Open 2026.

Denmark Open 2026 LIVE Streaming: Kidambi Srikanth and Tanvi Sharma In Action Today | Check Full Schedule, IST Timings And Where To Watch

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 12:10 IST

Denmark Open 2026 LIVE Streaming: Indian shuttlers will be in action at the Denmark Open 2026 on Thursday, October 15, with Kidambi Srikanth, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, Ashmita Chaliha and Tanvi Sharma featuring in the Round of 16. Here is the complete schedule of Indian players, match timings converted to Indian Standard Time (IST) and live-streaming details.

The VICTOR Denmark Open 2026, a BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament, is being held at the SJF Bank Arena in Odense, Denmark, from October 13 to 18. Thursday’s schedule features several Round of 16 matches across three courts, with Indian players competing in men’s singles, women’s singles and women’s doubles.

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Kidambi Srikanth will face France’s Alex Lanier in men’s singles, while the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will take on Indonesia’s Rachel Allessya Rose and Febi Setianingrum. Ashmita Chaliha will face Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi, and Tanvi Sharma will meet Germany’s Yvonne Li.

Denmark Open 2026: Indian Players’ Schedule Today

All timings below are in Indian Standard Time (IST). The listed start times are estimates based on the tournament’s local order of play and may change depending on the duration of earlier matches.

  • Kidambi Srikanth vs Alex Lanier Men’s Singles, Round of 16
    Court 1 | 3:50 PM IST
    Scheduled local time: 12:20 PM

  • Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Rachel Allessya Rose/Febi Setianingrum Women’s Doubles, Round of 16
    Court 2 | 4:40 PM IST
    Scheduled local time: 1:10 PM

  • Ashmita Chaliha vs Akane Yamaguchi Women’s Singles, Round of 16
    Court 3 | 6:05 PM IST
    Scheduled local time: approximately 2:35 PM

  • Yvonne Li vs Tanvi SharmaWomen’s Singles, Round of 16
    Court 2 | 9:40 PM IST
    Scheduled local time: approximately 6:10 PM

The match timings are subject to change because the order of play depends on when preceding matches finish. Fans should check the official BWF tournament schedule for updates.

Denmark Open 2026 LIVE Streaming In India

Badminton fans in India can watch the Denmark Open 2026 live on FanCode, which lists the tournament on its official platform. The service provides live badminton streaming, match updates and highlights.

  • Live streaming: FanCode website and app

  • Tournament: VICTOR Denmark Open 2026

  • Date: Thursday, October 15, 2026

  • Venue: SJF Bank Arena, Odense, Denmark

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Denmark Open 2026 LIVE Streaming: Kidambi Srikanth and Tanvi Sharma In Action Today | Check Full Schedule, IST Timings And Where To Watch
Tags: Denmark Open Badminton 2026

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Denmark Open 2026 LIVE Streaming: Kidambi Srikanth and Tanvi Sharma In Action Today | Check Full Schedule, IST Timings And Where To Watch

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Denmark Open 2026 LIVE Streaming: Kidambi Srikanth and Tanvi Sharma In Action Today | Check Full Schedule, IST Timings And Where To Watch

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Denmark Open 2026 LIVE Streaming: Kidambi Srikanth and Tanvi Sharma In Action Today | Check Full Schedule, IST Timings And Where To Watch
Denmark Open 2026 LIVE Streaming: Kidambi Srikanth and Tanvi Sharma In Action Today | Check Full Schedule, IST Timings And Where To Watch
Denmark Open 2026 LIVE Streaming: Kidambi Srikanth and Tanvi Sharma In Action Today | Check Full Schedule, IST Timings And Where To Watch
Denmark Open 2026 LIVE Streaming: Kidambi Srikanth and Tanvi Sharma In Action Today | Check Full Schedule, IST Timings And Where To Watch
Denmark Open 2026 LIVE Streaming: Kidambi Srikanth and Tanvi Sharma In Action Today | Check Full Schedule, IST Timings And Where To Watch

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