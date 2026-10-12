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Home > Sports News > Denmark Open Badminton 2026: Prize Money In INR, Full Schedule, Date, Time, Indian Players, Live Streaming, Top Seeds And All You Need To Know

Denmark Open Badminton 2026: Prize Money In INR, Full Schedule, Date, Time, Indian Players, Live Streaming, Top Seeds And All You Need To Know

Denmark Open Badminton 2026: The Denmark Open 2026 will take place in Odense from October 13 to 18, featuring PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and other Indian shuttlers. Check the complete schedule, match timings in IST, prize money, BWF ranking points, Indian players, first-round opponents and live-streaming details.

Denmark Open Badminton 2026: Prize Money In INR, Full Schedule, Date, Time, Indian Players, Live Streaming, Top Seeds And All You Need To Know

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 18:41 IST

Denmark Open Badminton 2026: The Denmark Open 2026, a BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament, will be held from October 13 to 18 at the SJF Bank Arena in Odense, Denmark. With PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and several other Indian shuttlers in action, the tournament will feature some of the biggest names in world badminton competing for the title and a share of the $950,000 prize pool.

The six-day competition will begin with the opening-round matches on Tuesday, October 13, before progressing through the second round, quarter-finals and semi-finals. The finals will take place on Sunday, October 18. The tournament is also set to feature leading international players, including South Korea’s An Se-young and Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

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Denmark Open Badminton 2026: Full Schedule, Date And Time

The Denmark Open 2026 will take place from October 13 to 18 at the SJF Bank Arena in Odense. The tournament schedule follows local Danish time, which is three hours and 30 minutes behind Indian Standard Time (IST).

  • Tuesday, October 13: First round, 9:00 AM to 10:30 PM local time (12:30 PM to 2:00 AM IST on October 14)

  • Wednesday, October 14: First round, 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM local time (12:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST on October 15)

  • Thursday, October 15: Second round, 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM local time (12:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST on October 16)

  • Friday, October 16: Quarter-finals, 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM local time (2:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST on October 17)

  • Saturday, October 17: Semi-finals, 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM local time (12:30 PM to 10:30 PM IST)

  • Sunday, October 18: Finals, 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time (3:30 PM to 8:30 PM IST)

Denmark Open Badminton 2026: Prize Money Breakdown

The Denmark Open 2026 has a total prize pool of $950,000 (approximately ₹9.12 crore). The prize money differs between singles and doubles, with doubles payouts awarded per pair.

Singles prize money:

  • Winner: $66,500 (approximately ₹63.84 lakh)

  • Runner-up: $32,300 (approximately ₹31.01 lakh)

  • Semi-finalists: $13,300 each (approximately ₹12.77 lakh)

  • Quarter-finalists: $5,225 each (approximately ₹5.02 lakh)

  • Round of 16: $2,850 (approximately ₹2.74 lakh)

  • Round of 32: $950 (approximately ₹91,200)

Doubles prize money (per pair):

  • Winners: $70,300 (approximately ₹67.49 lakh)

  • Runners-up: $33,250 (approximately ₹31.92 lakh)

  • Semi-finalists: $13,300 each (approximately ₹12.77 lakh)

  • Quarter-finalists: $5,937.50 each (approximately ₹5.70 lakh)

  • Round of 16: $3,087.50 (approximately ₹2.96 lakh)

  • Round of 32: $950 (approximately ₹91,200)

Denmark Open 2026: BWF Ranking Points Distribution

The Denmark Open is a BWF World Tour Super 750 event, offering ranking points based on how far players or pairs progress in the competition.

  • Winners: 11,000 points

  • Runners-up: 9,350 points

  • Semi-finalists: 7,700 points

  • Quarter-finalists: 6,050 points

  • Round of 16: 4,320 points

  • Round of 32: 2,660 points

Denmark Open Badminton 2026: Live Streaming In India

Live streaming of Denmark Open 2026 badminton matches will be available on FanCode. Live telecast of the Denmark Open will not be available on any TV channel in India.

Denmark Open 2026: Indian Players And Full Squad

India will have representation across the men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles and women’s doubles categories. No Indian pair is listed in the mixed doubles draw.

Men’s singles

  • Lakshya Sen

  • Ayush Shetty

  • Kidambi Srikanth

Women’s singles

  • PV Sindhu

  • Tanvi Sharma

  • Ashmita Chaliha

  • Devika Sihag

  • Unnati Hooda

Men’s doubles

  • Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty

Women’s doubles

  • Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand

  • Rutaparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda

Denmark Open 2026: Indian Players’ First-Round Matches

Indian shuttlers will face challenging opponents in the opening round, including top-ranked players and established names on the international circuit.

Women’s singles

  • PV Sindhu vs An Se-young (South Korea)

  • Tanvi Sharma vs Natsuki Nidaira (Japan)

  • Ashmita Chaliha vs Kaloyana Nalbantova (Bulgaria)

  • Devika Sihag vs Pornpawee Chochuwong (Thailand)

  • Unnati Hooda vs Han Qian Xi (China)

Men’s singles

  • Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei)

  • Ayush Shetty vs Alwi Farhan (Indonesia)

  • Kidambi Srikanth vs Arnaud Merkle (France)

Men’s doubles

  • Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs He Ji Ting/Ren Xiang Yu (China)

Women’s doubles

  • Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Yan Fei Chen/Hsieh Pei Shan (Chinese Taipei)

  • Rutaparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda vs Bao Li Jing/Cao Zi Han (China)

Denmark Open 2026: Venue

The Denmark Open 2026 will be played at the SJF Bank Arena in Odense, Denmark. The tournament runs from October 13 to 18 and is part of the BWF World Tour Super 750 calendar. The Denmark Open is scheduled to move up to Super 1000 status in 2027, marking a change in its position on the international badminton tour.

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Denmark Open Badminton 2026: Prize Money In INR, Full Schedule, Date, Time, Indian Players, Live Streaming, Top Seeds And All You Need To Know
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Denmark Open Badminton 2026: Prize Money In INR, Full Schedule, Date, Time, Indian Players, Live Streaming, Top Seeds And All You Need To Know

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Denmark Open Badminton 2026: Prize Money In INR, Full Schedule, Date, Time, Indian Players, Live Streaming, Top Seeds And All You Need To Know
Denmark Open Badminton 2026: Prize Money In INR, Full Schedule, Date, Time, Indian Players, Live Streaming, Top Seeds And All You Need To Know
Denmark Open Badminton 2026: Prize Money In INR, Full Schedule, Date, Time, Indian Players, Live Streaming, Top Seeds And All You Need To Know
Denmark Open Badminton 2026: Prize Money In INR, Full Schedule, Date, Time, Indian Players, Live Streaming, Top Seeds And All You Need To Know
Denmark Open Badminton 2026: Prize Money In INR, Full Schedule, Date, Time, Indian Players, Live Streaming, Top Seeds And All You Need To Know

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