Denmark vs France Live streaming India Time: Denmark will face France on June 26, Tuesday, at 7:30 pm. Denmark vs France Live stream will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app while the live TV coverage can be viewed on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3.

France will face Denmark in their final Group C match but the encounter holds much more for Åge Hareide’s men than for the Les Bleus. The Danes need a win or at least hold France for a draw in order to qualify for the knockout stage while the pressure is off Deschamps’men as they have already qualified for the round of 16.

A single point is enough for the Danes to progress to the next stage but Hareide will love to see his men getting the best of a team touted to be title favourites.

The Les Bleus have not been on the top of their game though they have picked 2-1 win over Australia and 1-0 victory over Peru they haven’t appeared like the team they are on paper.

Deschamps will sure hope for his side to put out a big show and pick up a win to set the Russia stage finally on fire but what will actually happen is anybody’s guess.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Denmark vs France match?

Denmark vs France live streaming can be done on Sonyliv.com and if you want to watch the game on the go then it can be accessed on Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the Group C’s Denmark vs France match?

Denmark vs France match will be played on June 26, Tuesday, at Luzhniki Stadium and it will start from 7:30 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 Denmark vs France match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The match will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3. Sony Ten 2 will televise the match in English commentary while the latter will have it in Hindi language.

What will be the likely lineups?

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel; Henrik Dalsgaard, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Jens Stryger Larsen; Lasse Schone, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen; Andreas Cornelius, Martin Braithwaite, Nicolai Jorgensen

France: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez; Paul Pogba, Ngolo Kante, Corentin Tolisso; Nabil Fekir, Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Lemar

