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Home > Sports News > Denmark vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Match Prediction, Winner, Live Streaming, Kick-Off Time And Predicted Lineups

Denmark vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Match Prediction, Winner, Live Streaming, Kick-Off Time And Predicted Lineups

Cristiano Ronaldo-starrer Portugal will put their perfect record on the line against Denmark their third game of the Nations League 2026-27 on October 1, Thursday.

Denmark vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Match Prediction, Winner, Live Streaming, Kick-Off Time And Predicted Lineups. (Image Credits: Denmark Football X/Portugal Football X)
Denmark vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Match Prediction, Winner, Live Streaming, Kick-Off Time And Predicted Lineups. (Image Credits: Denmark Football X/Portugal Football X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 18:50 IST

Denmark vs Portugal, Nations League 2026-27 Prediction: Cristiano Ronaldo-starrer Portugal will put their perfect record on the line against Denmark their third game of the Nations League 2026-27 on October 1, Thursday. Jorge Jesus’ side will travel to Copenhagen playing at the Parken Stadium, three points clear at the top of Group 4 following victories over Wales and Norway.

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Portugal kickstarted their Nations League campaign with a 1-0 win over the Wales, with Joao Felix putting them in front but Ronaldo squandered the opportunity to double the goal. The match against Norway saw Felix and Gonçalo Ramos net goals to propel their side to victory. The most major talking point ahead of the clash against Denmark will be whether Ronaldo will play after the Portugal legend was part of the list of unused substitutes in their 2-1 win over Norway.

Meanwhile, Denmark faced Norway in their first match and fell 0-2 behind initially but goals from Mikkel Damsgaard and Rasmus Hojlund drew it level. However, Erling Haaland proved to be unstoppable as he scored the third to tilt the game 3-2 in Norway’s favour. Nevertheless, they beat the Wales comfortably.

Denmark vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Match Details

  • Match: Denmark vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2026-27
  • Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026
  • Venue: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Kick-off Time: 12:15 AM IST, Thursday, October 1 and 20:45 PM Local Time, Wednesday, September 30

Where to Watch Denmark vs Portugal Live on TV?

The live telecast of the match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to Watch Denmark vs Portugal Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the fixture will be available on Sony LIV App and website.

Denmark vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Team News

Denmark have released Patrick Dorgu from their squad after he sustained a muscle injury against Wales. Mohamed Daramy could be included in the starting line-up, while Victor Froholdt will be looking forward to for a recall.

Francisco Conceição suffered an injury in Oslo and is unlikely to be risked by Portugal, while Bruno Fernandes has shown promise of playing after participating in training. It remains to be seen if Gonçalo Ramos will once again start at Ronaldo’s expense, having not got off the bench for the first time since 2008 in an international game.

Denmark vs Portugal predicted line-ups

Denmark predicted XI: Filip Jörgensen; Rasmus Kristensen, Joachim Andersen, Oliver Provstgaard, Joakim Maehle; Morten Hjulmand, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Gustav Isaksen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Mohamed Daramy; Rasmus Hojlund.

Portugal predicted XI:  Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Joao Palhinha, Joao Neves; Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix; Goncalo Ramos

Denmark vs Portugal Prediction

Portgual have been on an excellent run this far and are likely to continue the same against Denmark. Hence, the prediction is for Portugal to emerge triumphant.

Prediction: Portugal 2-1 Denmark

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Denmark vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Match Prediction, Winner, Live Streaming, Kick-Off Time And Predicted Lineups
Tags: Denmark national football teamPortugal National Football TeamUEFA Nations LeagueUEFA Nations League 2026-27

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Denmark vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Match Prediction, Winner, Live Streaming, Kick-Off Time And Predicted Lineups

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Denmark vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Match Prediction, Winner, Live Streaming, Kick-Off Time And Predicted Lineups
Denmark vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Match Prediction, Winner, Live Streaming, Kick-Off Time And Predicted Lineups
Denmark vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Match Prediction, Winner, Live Streaming, Kick-Off Time And Predicted Lineups
Denmark vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Match Prediction, Winner, Live Streaming, Kick-Off Time And Predicted Lineups
Denmark vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Match Prediction, Winner, Live Streaming, Kick-Off Time And Predicted Lineups

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