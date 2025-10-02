Depleted PSG battle back to earn gritty 2-1 win at Barcelona

VIDEO SHOWS: FC BARCELONA MANAGER HANSI FLICK AND PSG MANAGER LUIS ENRIQUE HOLDING PRESS CONFERENCES AFTER CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MATCH, PSG MIDFIELDER VITINHA AND BARCELONA FORWARD SPEAKING AT MIXED ZONE, STILL PICTURES OF THE MATCH RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: BARCELONA, SPAIN (OCTOBER 1, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. PSG MANAGER LUIS ENRIQUE ARRIVING AT PRESS CONFERENCE ROOM 2. PRESS CONFERENCE IN PROGRESS 3. (SOUNDBITE) (French) PSG MANAGER LUIS ENRIQUE SAYING: "We reached half-time with a draw. And in the second half, I think we were superior. We deserved it. We created many chances. We improved our performance. And I’m very happy because, no matter who the players are, no matter what the problems are, we are here like our supporters, and it’s a victory. I thought it was important because playing against FC Barcelona is always very difficult." 4. PRESS CONFERENCE IN PROGRESS 5. (SOUNDBITE) (French) PSG MANAGER LUIS ENRIQUE SAYING: "Here, we are the team of Europe that has not trained enough, and it’s a topic. In Spanish, you say 'it's a topic'. How do you say it in French? It’s a topic, right? A topic is something everyone says, but it’s not true, it’s not true. A cliché—bravo, it’s a cliché. I remember that word; it’s cliché. It’s a cliché that everyone says we’re not physically fit, that we’re not well-trained." 6. PHOTOGRAPHER 7. LUIS ENRIQUE LEAVING PRESS CONFERENCE ROOM 8. BARCELONA AND CATALAN FLAGS 9. FC BARCELONA MANAGER HANSI FLICK ARRIVING AT PRESS CONFERENCE ROOM 10. CAMERAMAN 11. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FC BARCELONA MANAGER HANSI FLICK SAYING: "I think the philosophy they have is fantastic. They have young players; they changed them. And they came in, and they have high-quality, speed with the ball, very, very good. And this is the point. It's like that, and they had fresh legs, and they really, you couldn't see that they increased the level of the team. So it's or it decreased the level of the team. It's like that." 12. PRESS CONFERENCE IN PROGRESS 13. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) FC BARCELONA MANAGER HANSI FLICK SAYING: "I'm 100% sure that we can also play like this. But it's about 90 minutes. It's about the whole team has to defend. The whole team has to attack, has to be away level with the ball, you know, have to use the spaces, have to be involved in the ball possession. And this way we have to learn. So, you can see in PSG, everyone, everyone wants the ball. Everyone knows how to use the space, everyone knows how to play one against one, two against one, how you do it. And this is also something we have to learn, we have to make better." 14. PRESS CONFERENCE IN PROGRESS 15. VARIOUS OF FLICK LEAVING 16. (MUTE) STILL PICTURE OF LAMINE YAMAL AND NUNO MENDES FIGHTING FOR A BALL 17. (MUTE) STILL PICTURE OF FERRAN TORRES SCORING A BARCELONA GOAL 18. (MUTE) STILL PICTURE OF PEDRI WITH THE BALL 19. (MUTE) STILL PICTURE OF SENN MAYULU SCORING 20. (SOUNDBITE) (French) PSG MIDFIELDER VITINHA SAYING ABOUT YOUNG PLAYERS ON THE TEAM: "They have the quality, we already know that. All the youngsters that are with us have the quality, but especially they have the mentality and personality that you need to get here. They replaced well (injured players) and played well.” 21. (MUTE) STILL PICTURE OF GONCALO RAMOS SCORING 22. (MUTE) STILL PICTURE OF ACHRAF HAKIMI CELEBRATING 23. (MUTE) STILL PICTURE OF RAMOS CELEBRATING 24. (MUTE) STILL PICTURE OF DISAPPOINTED BARCELONA PLAYERS 25. (MUTE) STILL PICTURE OF PSG PLAYERS CELEBRATING 26. BARCELONA FORWARD FERRAN TORRES AT MIXED ZONE 27. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) BARCELONA FORWARD FERRAN TORRES SAYING: "I think we played very well in the first half. I think we managed to control them very well, but as I said, they have a very good coach. And for the second half, he gave them the tip on how to control and pressure us, and we struggled to get out from their pressure in the second half." 28. TORRES AT MIXED ZONE STORY: Paris St Germain battled back from a goal down to grab a late 2-1 win over Barcelona in a gripping Champions League encounter on Wednesday (October 1), with the defending champions overcoming a raft of injuries to secure a valuable away victory. Substitute Goncalo Ramos bagged the winner in the 90th minute for the holders, who had fallen behind early on before taking control of the match. It was PSG's third consecutive triumph over Barcelona in the Catalan capital and maintained their perfect start to the Champions League campaign, after they opened with a 4-0 win over Atalanta. PSG manager Luis Enrique hailed his depleted team's resilience after their win in Barcelona. Barcelona manager Hansi Flick conceded that Paris St Germain were worthy winners in their 2-1 Champions League victory at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium on Wednesday and said that his team needed to improve in key areas. (Production: Christophe Van Der Perre, Albert Gea, Nacho Doce, Miguel Gutierrez) \

