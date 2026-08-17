Deportivo La Coruna vs Elche Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch La Liga Match Live on TV, Laptop in UK, USA, Spain, India And More

Deportivo La Coruna vs Elche LIVE Streaming: Deportivo La Coruna will take on Elche in a La Liga 2026-27 clash at the Estadio Abanca-Riazor on Monday (Aug 17). Deportivo are back in Spain’s top flight for the first time since the 2017-18 season after finishing second in the 2025-26 Segunda Division, while Elche will be looking to improve on their 15th-place finish last season. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Deportivo La Coruna vs Elche live on TV and online in the UK, USA, Spain, India and more.

Deportivo La Coruna vs Elche La Liga Match Details

Match: Deportivo La Coruna vs Elche, La Liga 2026-27

Deportivo La Coruna vs Elche, La Liga 2026-27 Date: Monday, August 17, 2026

Monday, August 17, 2026 Venue: Estadio Abanca-Riazor, A Coruna, Spain

Estadio Abanca-Riazor, A Coruna, Spain Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (Tuesday, August 18) / 8:30 PM Spain Time

Where to Watch Deportivo La Coruna vs Elche Live on TV in India?

There will be no television broadcast of the Deportivo La Coruna vs Elche La Liga match in India.

How to Watch Deportivo La Coruna vs Elche Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can watch the live streaming of the Deportivo La Coruna vs Elche La Liga match on FanCode. Although there will be no TV broadcast in India, the match will be available to stream live on FanCode.

Where to Watch Deportivo La Coruna vs Elche Live in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can watch Deportivo La Coruna vs Elche live on Premier Sports. The match will also be available to stream on Disney+. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM UK time.

Where to Watch Deportivo La Coruna vs Elche Live in the USA?

Fans in the United States can watch the Deportivo La Coruna vs Elche La Liga match live on ESPN. The match will kick off at 2:30 PM ET on Monday, August 17.

Where to Watch Deportivo La Coruna vs Elche Live in Spain?

Fans in Spain can watch Deportivo La Coruna vs Elche live on Movistar+ and DAZN. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM local time on Monday.

Deportivo La Coruna vs Elche Team News

Deportivo La Coruna finished second in the 2025-26 Segunda Division with 77 points from 42 matches, recording 22 wins, 11 draws and nine defeats. Their second-place finish secured their return to La Liga for the first time since 2017-18. Antonio Hidalgo’s side have made seven signings during the summer, with Leo Roman arriving from Mallorca in the biggest transfer in terms of fee.

Elche finished 15th in La Liga last season, just one point above the relegation zone, and will be aiming for a stronger campaign under new manager Martin Anselmi. The club have made eight summer additions, including Facundo Buonanotte on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion. Elche are unbeaten in pre-season and enter the contest after a 3-0 victory over Toulouse.

Deportivo La Coruna vs Elche Head-to-Head Record

Deportivo La Coruna and Elche have met 45 times previously, with Deportivo winning 17 matches and Elche recording 19 victories. The remaining nine encounters have ended in draws. Elche won the most recent meeting 4-0 in June 2025 in Spain’s second tier.

The upcoming fixture will be the first meeting between the two sides in La Liga since April 2015. Elche also won that encounter 4-0.

Deportivo La Coruna vs Elche Possible Starting Lineups

Deportivo La Coruna Possible XI: Roman; Navarro, Ede, Noubi, Angelino; Amatucci, Soriano, Villares; Cruz; Nsongo, Aubameyang.

Elche Possible XI: Dituro; Chust, Bigas, Affengruber; Sangare, Villar, Aguado, Valera; Houary, Nino, Cepeda.

Deportivo La Coruna vs Elche Match Prediction

Deportivo La Coruna will be buoyed by their return to La Liga and home advantage, but Elche have greater recent experience in the Spanish top flight. The visitors have also enjoyed an unbeaten pre-season, including a 3-0 win over Toulouse. Deportivo’s strong promotion campaign could make this a competitive contest, although Elche may have enough experience to avoid defeat in their opening fixture.