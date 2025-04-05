Despite BCCI Fine: Digvesh Rathi Continues Controversial Celebration In LSG vs MI

Lucknow Super Giants’ spinner Digvesh Rathi once again found himself in the spotlight — not just for his bowling, but for repeating a celebration that previously landed him in trouble.

Lucknow Super Giants’ spinner Digvesh Rathi once again found himself in the spotlight — not just for his bowling, but for repeating a celebration that previously landed him in trouble.

Despite being fined 25% of his match fee by the BCCI for his “writing in my notebook” celebration against Priyansh Arya in an earlier game, Rathi brought back the same move after dismissing Mumbai Indians’ Naman Dhir on Friday.

Digvesh Rathi fined previously for celebrating. Digvesh Rathi in this match: pic.twitter.com/mqOjFB5YpQ Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 4, 2025

Dhir, who was in fine form and had already smashed 46 off just 24 balls, was clean bowled by Rathi. Without hesitation, the spinner performed the controversial gesture once more, seemingly unfazed by the previous punishment.

Marsh, Markram, Miller Shine with the Bat

Earlier in the innings, LSG’s batters gave their team a solid platform.

Mitchell Marsh set the tone with a fiery 60 off just 31 balls, marking his third fifty of the season. He took full advantage of the pace on the ball and punished anything loose.

After his dismissal, Aiden Markram held the innings together with a steady 53 from 38 balls.

David Miller then came in and added the finishing touch with a quickfire 27 off 14, ensuring LSG crossed the 200-run mark yet again this season.

Pandya’s Fifer a Silver Lining for Mumbai

Though MI struggled with the ball early on — conceding 69 runs in the powerplay — captain Hardik Pandya gave his side something to cheer about.

Using slower deliveries to great effect, Pandya claimed 5/36 — his first five-wicket haul in T20 cricket.

More impressively, he became the first captain in IPL history to take a fifer, showcasing both leadership and skill in a tough outing.

Despite his heroics, Mumbai couldn’t fully recover from the early damage, and LSG finished with a strong total and a performance that sparked both admiration and controversy.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s Frustrated Bat Throw After MI’s Defeat To LSG Goes Viral