Despite Career-Best Performance, Neeraj Chopra Beaten By Julian Weber’s 91.06m

While Julian Weber took home the title, Neeraj Chopra created history of his own.

German javelin thrower Julian Weber stole the spotlight at the Doha Diamond League 2025, clinching the gold with a colossal 91.06-metre throw in his final attempt.

German javelin thrower Julian Weber stole the spotlight at the Doha Diamond League 2025, clinching the gold with a colossal 91.06-metre throw in his final attempt. The sensational finish denied Neeraj Chopra a season-opening win, even though the Indian superstar made history by breaching the 90-metre mark for the first time in his career.

Weber, 29, showed remarkable consistency and composure throughout the competition. After opening with a modest 82.83m, the German steadily improved with successive throws of 85.57m, 89.06m, 88.05m, and 89.84m keeping the pressure on Chopra, who led the field after three rounds. Then came the dramatic final attempt: a massive 91.06m throw, marking one of the best performances of his career and the season’s world lead.

While Julian Weber took home the title, Neeraj Chopra created history of his own. The reigning Olympic and World Champion delivered a personal best and new Indian national record of 90.23 metres on his third attempt surpassing his previous best of 89.94m set in 2022. Chopra had earlier taken an early lead with an 88.40m throw, but Weber’s final burst proved too strong in the end.

This was Chopra’s first appearance of the season, and despite the second-place finish, his landmark 90.23m effort has made headlines globally. His series included two fouls and additional throws of 80.56m and 88.20m, reflecting a solid start to what promises to be a blockbuster season.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Weber’s late surge not only sealed his first Diamond League win of the season but also set the tone for an exciting rivalry ahead of the Paris Olympics. With both athletes breaking the 90-metre barrier, javelin fans can expect fireworks in upcoming competitions.

Top Performers – Doha Diamond League, Men’s Javelin Throw:

Julian Weber (Germany) – 91.06m Neeraj Chopra (India) – 90.23m (New National Record) [Third-place athlete, if needed based on official results]

ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra Breaches 90m Mark For First Time, Rewrites History In Javelin