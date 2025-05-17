Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Dharamsala Evacuation: Vipraj Nigam Expresses Gratitude To Government And Indian Army

Dharamsala Evacuation: Vipraj Nigam Expresses Gratitude To Government And Indian Army

The updated timeline includes two double-headers to be held on Sundays, offering fans back-to-back entertainment as the league heads toward its conclusion.

Dharamsala Evacuation: Vipraj Nigam Expresses Gratitude To Government And Indian Army

Dharamsala Evacuation: Vipraj Nigam Expresses Gratitude To Government And Indian Army


Delhi Capitals’ all-rounder Vipraj Nigam extended heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army and the Government of India after a tense situation forced the abrupt cancellation of an IPL match between DC and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala.

The incident occurred during Thursday night’s game at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, which was stopped midway through the first innings due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Safe Passage Back to Delhi

Following the sudden suspension of play, authorities swiftly arranged a Vande Bharat train to ensure the safe return of all players and team staff to New Delhi.

“Everyone knows what the situation was, there were some people from the Indian Army in our team. A lot of people came who helped us out. To take us home. So the whole situation was a little normal in the beginning. But after that, they made arrangements for us very easily. The Indian Government and the Indian Army did everything for us. But whatever it was, all that happened in the past. But thankful to our Indian Government and Indian Army. Who brought us home safely?” Nigam said at a pre-match press conference.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

IPL Put on Hold, Then Brought Back with Changes

In response to the growing unrest, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) opted to pause the IPL for a week. On Monday, the league’s governing body announced the resumption of the tournament, unveiling a revamped schedule for the remaining 17 matches.

These fixtures will be spread across six cities: Bengaluru, Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. Notably absent from the list is Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, which was initially slated to host the grand finale.

The updated timeline includes two double-headers to be held on Sundays, offering fans back-to-back entertainment as the league heads toward its conclusion.

Revised IPL 2025 Schedule: Dates and Venues

Here’s a glance at the upcoming fixtures for the rest of IPL 2025:

  • May 17: RCB vs KKR (Bengaluru)
  • May 18: RR vs PBKS (Jaipur), DC vs GT (Delhi)
  • May 19: LSG vs SRH (Lucknow)
  • May 20: CSK vs RR (Delhi)
  • May 21: MI vs DC (Mumbai)
  • May 22: GT vs LSG (Ahmedabad)
  • May 23: RCB vs SRH (Bengaluru)
  • May 24: PBKS vs DC (Jaipur)
  • May 25: GT vs CSK (Ahmedabad), SRH vs KKR (Delhi)
  • May 26: PBKS vs MI (Jaipur)
  • May 27: LSG vs RCB (Lucknow)
  • May 29: Qualifier 1
  • May 30: Eliminator
  • June 1: Qualifier 2
  • June 3: Final

The IPL now marches ahead with a tight schedule and heightened security, as the cricketing world turns its eyes once again to the pitch.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: RCB vs KKR: Emotional Tribute To Virat Kohli Goes Viral, Fans Show Massive Love

 

Filed under

DC Dharamsala Evacuation ipl Vipraj Nigam

In a major political uphe

15 AAP Councillors Resigned In Delhi, Formed New ‘Indraprastha Vikas Party’
In a shocking development

Who Is Jyoti Malhotra? Haryana YouTuber Arrested For Spying After Visit To Pakistan
A primary school in Derby

Student Brings Family Heirloom WWII Grenade To School, Triggers Evacuation In UK’s Derbyshire
newsx

James Hopes On PBKS’ Playoff Push: ‘Trying To Finish Tournament Is Only Logical Thing’
newsx

Dharamsala Evacuation: Vipraj Nigam Expresses Gratitude To Government And Indian Army
Trump criticised Walmart

Trump Tells Walmart to ‘Eat the Tariffs’ Amid Rising Retail Prices
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

15 AAP Councillors Resigned In Delhi, Formed New ‘Indraprastha Vikas Party’

15 AAP Councillors Resigned In Delhi, Formed New ‘Indraprastha Vikas Party’

Who Is Jyoti Malhotra? Haryana YouTuber Arrested For Spying After Visit To Pakistan

Who Is Jyoti Malhotra? Haryana YouTuber Arrested For Spying After Visit To Pakistan

Student Brings Family Heirloom WWII Grenade To School, Triggers Evacuation In UK’s Derbyshire

Student Brings Family Heirloom WWII Grenade To School, Triggers Evacuation In UK’s Derbyshire

James Hopes On PBKS’ Playoff Push: ‘Trying To Finish Tournament Is Only Logical Thing’

James Hopes On PBKS’ Playoff Push: ‘Trying To Finish Tournament Is Only Logical Thing’

Trump Tells Walmart to ‘Eat the Tariffs’ Amid Rising Retail Prices

Trump Tells Walmart to ‘Eat the Tariffs’ Amid Rising Retail Prices

Entertainment

Tom Cruise Wishes To Make A Bollywood Film, Says ‘I Feel So Much Love For India’

Tom Cruise Wishes To Make A Bollywood Film, Says ‘I Feel So Much Love For

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes Red Carpet (Again!)

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag

Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean “Diddy” Combs Sex-Trafficking Trial

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom