Dharamsala Evacuation: Vipraj Nigam Expresses Gratitude To Government And Indian Army

The updated timeline includes two double-headers to be held on Sundays, offering fans back-to-back entertainment as the league heads toward its conclusion.

Delhi Capitals’ all-rounder Vipraj Nigam extended heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army and the Government of India after a tense situation forced the abrupt cancellation of an IPL match between DC and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala.

The incident occurred during Thursday night’s game at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, which was stopped midway through the first innings due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Safe Passage Back to Delhi

Following the sudden suspension of play, authorities swiftly arranged a Vande Bharat train to ensure the safe return of all players and team staff to New Delhi.

“Everyone knows what the situation was, there were some people from the Indian Army in our team. A lot of people came who helped us out. To take us home. So the whole situation was a little normal in the beginning. But after that, they made arrangements for us very easily. The Indian Government and the Indian Army did everything for us. But whatever it was, all that happened in the past. But thankful to our Indian Government and Indian Army. Who brought us home safely?” Nigam said at a pre-match press conference.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

IPL Put on Hold, Then Brought Back with Changes

In response to the growing unrest, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) opted to pause the IPL for a week. On Monday, the league’s governing body announced the resumption of the tournament, unveiling a revamped schedule for the remaining 17 matches.

These fixtures will be spread across six cities: Bengaluru, Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. Notably absent from the list is Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, which was initially slated to host the grand finale.

The updated timeline includes two double-headers to be held on Sundays, offering fans back-to-back entertainment as the league heads toward its conclusion.

Revised IPL 2025 Schedule: Dates and Venues

Here’s a glance at the upcoming fixtures for the rest of IPL 2025:

May 17 : RCB vs KKR (Bengaluru)

May 18 : RR vs PBKS (Jaipur), DC vs GT (Delhi)

May 19 : LSG vs SRH (Lucknow)

May 20 : CSK vs RR (Delhi)

May 21 : MI vs DC (Mumbai)

May 22 : GT vs LSG (Ahmedabad)

May 23 : RCB vs SRH (Bengaluru)

May 24 : PBKS vs DC (Jaipur)

May 25 : GT vs CSK (Ahmedabad), SRH vs KKR (Delhi)

May 26 : PBKS vs MI (Jaipur)

May 27 : LSG vs RCB (Lucknow)

May 29 : Qualifier 1

May 30 : Eliminator

June 1 : Qualifier 2

June 3 : Final

The IPL now marches ahead with a tight schedule and heightened security, as the cricketing world turns its eyes once again to the pitch.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: RCB vs KKR: Emotional Tribute To Virat Kohli Goes Viral, Fans Show Massive Love