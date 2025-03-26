Home
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Dhoni Effect: How MS Dhoni’s Pressure-Handling Skills Shaped Chess Champion D Gukesh

A die-hard cricket fan, Gukesh fondly recalled his favorite Dhoni moment the legendary six that sealed India’s victory in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup final.

World Chess Champion D Gukesh has revealed how cricket legend MS Dhoni has played an important role in shaping his approach to handling pressure. The 18-year-old Grandmaster, who became the youngest world chess champion, spoke about the inspiration he draws from the former Indian captain in an exclusive interaction with Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Gukesh, much like Dhoni, remains unshaken even in the most intense moments of a game. His ability to stay composed across the 64 squares mirrors Dhoni’s signature calmness on the cricket field, making him a formidable force in the chess world.

Gukesh on Dhoni’s Impact

Speaking about Dhoni’s influence on his mindset, Gukesh expressed deep admiration for the cricketing icon.

“MS Dhoni is one sportsperson I really admire. To this day, he is the one. How he doesn’t react to anything that happens, how he is able to calmly think in any situation especially in the highest-pressure moments has always inspired me. I grew up watching that, and it felt like I had to emulate it in my own craft,” Gukesh said.

The young Grandmaster emphasized how Dhoni’s philosophy of staying calm under pressure has helped him improve not just as a player but also in his overall approach to life.

Applying Dhoni’s Lessons to Chess

Gukesh’s remarkable resilience was on full display during the 2024 FIDE World Chess Championship against Ding Liren. Despite losing the first game, he kept his nerves, fought back, and eventually outclassed the reigning champion in a dramatic final match.

With the scores tied at 6.5-6.5 in the decisive game, Gukesh maintained his composure while Ding, under immense pressure, made a critical blunder. This allowed Gukesh to capitalize and secure a historic victory.

Reflecting on how Dhoni’s leadership and decision-making skills influenced his mindset, Gukesh said, “When there is a high-pressure moment, I tend to think about how Dhoni handled such situations. That has helped me stay calm. Dhoni once said, ‘Keep doing the simple things, keep the mind clear when the situation is very difficult.’ I try to bring that same clarity into my game. Having seen him handle pressure so many times, it has left a lasting impact on me.”

A Fan of Dhoni’s Greatest Moment

A die-hard cricket fan, Gukesh fondly recalled his favorite Dhoni moment the legendary six that sealed India’s victory in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup final.

With Gukesh’s growing dominance in the chess world and his Dhoni-like temperament under pressure, the young prodigy is poised for greater achievements. His ability to stay unshaken in high-stakes situations, much like his cricketing idol, is proving to be his greatest strength on the board.

